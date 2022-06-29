ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, IN

Norwell's Bolyn commits to Bowling Green

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorwell senior offensive lineman Brody Bolyn committed to Bowling Green...

wfft.com

Humane Fort Wayne, Petco Love partnering to locate lost pets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Humane Fort Wayne is partnering with nonprofit Petco Love to help families locate their lost pets. Petco Love Lost is a new national database that uses facial recognition to make finding pets easier and quicker. This tool can be used by animal organizations across...
FORT WAYNE, IN
