ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Your View: Political Signs

Telegraph
 3 days ago

Well, it is election time again. That means we are already seeing campaign signs everywhere. Our last election was amazing; I counted 10 signs for the same candidate in ONE yard! The candidates should ALL know the rules regarding the display of signage. The right...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgel.com

More On Sorento-Mt. Olive Petition Hearing

A public hearing, scheduled for June 30 regarding a petition from Sorento area residents to have land annexed from Bond County Unit 2 to the Mt. Olive school district, was postponed this week by Regional Superintendent Julie Wollerman. The petition stems from the decision by the Unit 2 board to...
wgel.com

Sorento Annexation Hearing Postponed

A hearing on a petition for the Regional Board of Education to consider annexing a large area of property in the Sorento area to the Mt. Olive school district has been postponed. It was scheduled for Thursday in Vandalia. Tuesday afternoon, Julie Wollerman , regional superintendent of schools in District...
SORENTO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
Alton, IL
Government
Alton, IL
Elections
Local
Illinois Government
City
Alton, IL
thebengilpost.com

Where to see fireworks this weekend

If you’re looking for where to catch fireworks this weekend, we have you covered with many displays this weekend and one next weekend. Fireworks return in full force this July 4 with shows planned in many local communities and beyond. Local shows include Gillespie, Wilsonville, Litchfield, and Carlinville with...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
madisoncountyjournal.com

Injunction granted to stop ‘Freak Fest’

The Madison County Board of Supervisors successfully received a temporary restraining order to stop a party this weekend dubbed “Freak Fest” off Highway 16 that was advertised to contain stripper poles, a twerk contest and waterslides. The property, known as Penquite Park, is located at 965 Highway 16...
advantagenews.com

Madison County offices a mix of incumbents and newcomers

The Primary Election in Madison County featured three contested races on the Republican ticket. Linda Andreas of Maryville appears to have defeated Godfrey’s Mike Walters by just 175 votes in the race for County Clerk. The winner will challenge incumbent Democrat Debbie Ming-Mendoza in the fall. No Democrats ran...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Street Signs#Signage#Private Property#Public Works
advantagenews.com

Madison County Clerk race still too close to call

The Primary Election in Madison County saw one of the closest races in recent memory on the Republican ticket. Linda Andreas of Maryville appears to have defeated Godfrey’s Mike Walters by just 175 votes in the race for County Clerk. But that may not be the final total, as the election results cannot be certified for a couple of weeks.
advantagenews.com

Partial closure of US 67 through Alton starts Tuesday

If you travel US 67 between 20th Street (College Avenue) and 3rd Street in Alton, you’ll need to find another route starting Tuesday. Illinois American Water is announcing a full closure of that stretch of highway, with a few exceptions for a couple of restaurants along the route, as the sewer separation project continues.
ALTON, IL
5 On Your Side

Some Metro East communities cancel 4th of July events

ST. LOUIS — Ahead of the Independence Day weekend, many residents are looking forward to entertainment and fireworks. Parades, food, music and fireworks are all part of many Fourth of July festivals this weekend. Two communities suddenly canceled their celebrations. Millstadt, Illinois posted on their community website on Friday...
BETHALTO, IL
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat

Doc’s Just Off 66 re-opens on Girard town square

Re-establishing a business in a 157-year-old building brought several challenges and delays, but Casey Claypool’s family was prepared to conquer the adversity in order to get the Doc’s Off 66 Soda Fountain and Pharmacy Lounge doors back open to the public in Girard. “We were bound to have...
GIRARD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
edglentoday.com

Area Fourth Of July Celebrations Schedule

You will find a comprehensive list of fireworks and Independence Day celebrations around the area this weekend below. Brighton Fourth Of July Celebration at Schneider Park. Fireworks start at dusk. There will be food, events, vendors, and music going on throughout the day, and organizers promise one of the best fireworks displays in the area.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Alton church needs $800,000 in repairs

ALTON - On Wednesday night, members of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 717 State St. in Alton, gathered in for a potluck dinner as a way to kickoff a yearlong project. Starting Wendesday night, the church will be fundraising for the renovation of the church cathedral, which has stood on State Street since 1857. Members of the church were then shown a short film, made by Ryan Hanlon of Route 3 Films, showcasing the damage and repairs that the cathedral needs. According to Hanlon, water is the main culprit of the damage. The cathedral is made with limestone, the same limestone brick from 1857. Overtime, rainwater has eaten away and gotten inside the building.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Armadillo march moves north of Riverbend

ALTON - "Armadillo" is more familiar to Midwesterners as the punchline to jokes about creatures that roam the expanses of Texas. No more. The animals are working their way north and, while not as common as squirrels or raccoons in Illinois, it no longer is a surprise when one is sighted. Face it. Illinois and its environs are part of armadillo country.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Republican Korte wins 112th

Republican Jennifer Korte will move on to the General Election in November to face incumbent Democrat Katie Stuart of Edwardsville in the contest to represent the 112th District in the Illinois House of Representatives. Korte beat Granite City’s Joe Hackler 68% - 32%. Korte has a bachelor’s degree in...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Tarr will make first in-person appearance July 22

Friday's court appearance for a Collinsville man charged with murder was brief, but it served as a segue as to what comes next. Robert "Bobby" J. Tarr made his first court appearance with his new attorney, Montgomery County Public Defender Erin Mattson, and set Friday, July 22, for his first in-person court hearing. It is scheduled for 11 a.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Wentzville GM is shipping vehicles away

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - GM is reporting a 15% sales drop due to a shortage of chips and other parts in Wentzville. The company has built 95,000 vehicles without one part or another. The incomplete vehicles are expected to be finished and sold by the end of the year.
WENTZVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy