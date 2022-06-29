ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Sylare Starks ready to lead Dons

By Justin Prince
wfft.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Former Homestead standout basketball player Sylare Starks is ready to lead PFW...

wfft.com

The Locker Room: TinChattin' (7/1)

Justin Prince and Mike Maahs break down all things Fort Wayne TinCaps as they enter their thirteenth week of the season in this week's edition of TinChattin'.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Leo's Ellie Sauder verbally commits to Saint Francis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Leo Lions' Ellie Sauder has decided to keep her talents local after verbally committing to join the University of Saint Francis softball program. The young phenom pitcher led the lions to a 28-3 record, a sectional & regional title, and a semi-state championship appearance. In...
LEO-CEDARVILLE, IN
wfft.com

Wiley named Gatorade Indiana Girls Track & Field Player of the Year

In its 37th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Addy Wiley of Huntington North High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade Indiana Girls Track & Field Player of the Year. Wiley named Gatorade Indiana Girls Track & Field Player of the Year. In its...
HUNTINGTON, IN
wfft.com

Whitecaps trounce TinCaps behind Cabrera's big night

Daniel Cabrera racked up four hits and six runs batted in as the West Michigan Whitecaps took down the Fort Wayne TinCaps 14-4 on Wednesday night. Whitecaps trounce TinCaps behind Cabrera's big night. Daniel Cabrera racked up four hits and six runs batted in as the West Michigan Whitecaps took...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne gathers as Caleb Swanigan is laid to rest

Thursday evening, family and friends in the Fort Wayne community gathered for one last time as 25-year-old Caleb Swanigan was laid to rest. Fort Wayne gathers as Caleb Swanigan is laid to rest. On Thursday evening, family and friends in the Fort Wayne community gathered for one last time as...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Whitecaps double up TinCaps Thursday night

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WFFT) -- The TinCaps took an early lead on Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate), but it wasn't enough as Fort Wayne fell, 8-4. First baseman Cole Cummings continued his torrid start to his TinCaps tenure after being promoted by the Padres from Single-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday. Four batters into the game, Cummings belted a two-run home run pulled to right field. Later in the top of the first inning, catcher Brandon Valenzuela doubled in left fielder Corey Rosier, who was on base after being hit by a pitch.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Brody Bolyn Commits to Bowling Green State Full Interview

Norwell senior offensive lineman Brody Bolyn talks about his decision to commit to Bowling Green State University to continue his football career. Norwell senior offensive lineman Brody Bolyn committed to Bowling Green State University to continue his football career.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WANE-TV

Become the new Miss Fort Wayne, Miss Northeast

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You have the chance to become Miss Fort Wayne, Miss Northeast, and other titleholders this month. Applications are now open. Current Miss Fort Wayne, Lindsey Brown and Miss Northeast’s Outstanding Teen, Katelyn Joseph stopped by WANE 15 Saturday morning to encourage others to apply. They say they’ve been able to serve the community and build relationships during their time as titleholders. They also talk about the scholarship opportunities that come with being a titleholder.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Uh oh: Video shows GFL truck missing pickup on Day 1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — GFL’s tenure as Fort Wayne’s trash hauler has not begun without a hiccup. Viewer Cody Sharpe shared a video of a GFL truck missing his home early Friday, the first day of GFL’s contract with the city. In the video, a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

City of Fort Wayne installs new Blue Star Banner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The City of Fort Wayne installed a new Blue Star Banner. This is a part of its ongoing effort to honor and recognize Fort Wayne residents and city employees who are actively deployed. The new banner honors Army Private First Class Jackson C. Connelly.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Drought expands across northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It's been a dry second half of June. From June 14 to June 30, the Fort Wayne International airport has picked up a measly 0.23 inches of rainfall. The last time we had a good, soaking rain was the day of the derecho. Since...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Be Our Guest – Breakfast Clubb

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Be Our Guest is back and this time it features an eatery for those who appreciate the first meal of the day! To get your $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Acme Bar and Grill set to reopen in the fall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s iconic Acme Bar and Grill is making a comeback this fall, but it won’t be exactly the same. New owners have officially signed the agreement and they are hoping to give people a touch of nostalgia. Nancy Miller remembers her fun times over the course of more than 50 […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne plans Fourth of July firework celebration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The City of Fort Wayne has announced the plans for the city’s annual Fourth of July firework celebration. They say the fireworks will again be lit from atop the Indiana Michigan Power Center downtown on Monday, July 4, at 10 p.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Window to legally shoot fireworks in Fort Wayne opens Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) As the 4th of July approaches, the sounds of fireworks will be more prevalent as residents get ready to celebrate our nation’s independence. However in Fort Wayne there are certain times starting Wednesday through July 9 where residents can legally shoot them off. When Indiana...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD look for missing woman last seen in northwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are searching for a missing woman, FWPD announced Saturday in a public safety alert. Jill Hine, 66, is described as a white female with shoulder-length hair. Police said she was last seen wearing a red shirt, white shorts and black shoes.
FORT WAYNE, IN

