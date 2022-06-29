Sylare Starks ready to lead Dons

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WFFT) -- The TinCaps took an early lead on Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate), but it wasn't enough as Fort Wayne fell, 8-4. First baseman Cole Cummings continued his torrid start to his TinCaps tenure after being promoted by the Padres from Single-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday. Four batters into the game, Cummings belted a two-run home run pulled to right field. Later in the top of the first inning, catcher Brandon Valenzuela doubled in left fielder Corey Rosier, who was on base after being hit by a pitch.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO