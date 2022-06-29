CJ Davis commits to Marshall

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm, the Summers County 911 center received a call from an unknown male subject who reported, bombs had been placed at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, WV, and at the Edgewood Summit Retirement Home in Charleston, WV. The caller advised the bombs would detonate at 4:00 pm. Members of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, K9 units and members of the WVSP Explosive Ordinance Team responded to both locations to assisted with evacuations and searches. No explosive devices were located.

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO