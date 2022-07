A memorial service for Jason Lewis, 47, will be held July 1 at 11 a.m. in Salem Baptist Church with the Rev. Ken Herrington and the Rev. Terry Scalzitti officiating. Born March 9, 1975 in Conway, Jason passed away June 23 after a short battle with liver cancer. His journey ended abruptly due to a pulmonary embolism. His family is eternally grateful that he was able to hold on to hope until the end.

CONWAY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO