67 years ago today, on July 1, 1955, Keith Whitley was born in Ashland, Kentucky. Whitley was born to Elmer and Faye Whitley, one of four children his parents raised. From an early age, Whitley showed an early propensity for music, winning his first talent contest when he was just four years old. By the age of eight, Whitley had taught himself to play guitar, and by the age of 13, he was fronting a bluegrass band that he created.

ASHLAND, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO