Fort Wayne, IN

Funeral services set for Caleb Swanigan

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week after his death, the funeral services have been set...

Leo's Ellie Sauder verbally commits to Saint Francis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Leo Lions' Ellie Sauder has decided to keep her talents local after verbally committing to join the University of Saint Francis softball program. The young phenom pitcher led the lions to a 28-3 record, a sectional & regional title, and a semi-state championship appearance. In...
LEO-CEDARVILLE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne gathers as Caleb Swanigan is laid to rest

Thursday evening, family and friends in the Fort Wayne community gathered for one last time as 25-year-old Caleb Swanigan was laid to rest. Fort Wayne gathers as Caleb Swanigan is laid to rest. On Thursday evening, family and friends in the Fort Wayne community gathered for one last time as...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

The Locker Room: TinChattin' (7/1)

Justin Prince and Mike Maahs break down all things Fort Wayne TinCaps as they enter their thirteenth week of the season in this week's edition of TinChattin'.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Whitecaps double up TinCaps Thursday night

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WFFT) -- The TinCaps took an early lead on Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate), but it wasn't enough as Fort Wayne fell, 8-4. First baseman Cole Cummings continued his torrid start to his TinCaps tenure after being promoted by the Padres from Single-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday. Four batters into the game, Cummings belted a two-run home run pulled to right field. Later in the top of the first inning, catcher Brandon Valenzuela doubled in left fielder Corey Rosier, who was on base after being hit by a pitch.
FORT WAYNE, IN
offtackleempire.com

Adding USC and UCLA: Another F-You to Purdue

Happy Purdue Hate Friday. This year we decided the Big Ten would take the reins for us.*. *Just kidding. BuffKomodo’s got y’all at 11am CT. In more seriousness, there’s a certain beauty and poetry to Purdue—and most of the Big Ten West also-rans like Nebraska and Minnesota—finally reaching the 8-4 threshold, only to have this happen. (And I include Northwestern here, obviously.)
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
wfft.com

Brody Bolyn Commits to Bowling Green State Full Interview

Norwell senior offensive lineman Brody Bolyn talks about his decision to commit to Bowling Green State University to continue his football career. Norwell senior offensive lineman Brody Bolyn committed to Bowling Green State University to continue his football career.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
wfft.com

Whitecaps trounce TinCaps behind Cabrera's big night

Daniel Cabrera racked up four hits and six runs batted in as the West Michigan Whitecaps took down the Fort Wayne TinCaps 14-4 on Wednesday night. Whitecaps trounce TinCaps behind Cabrera's big night. Daniel Cabrera racked up four hits and six runs batted in as the West Michigan Whitecaps took...
FORT WAYNE, IN
ISP Corporal to oversee late night Fort Wayne and Peru Districts

FORT WAYNE, IN- Trooper Ross S. Johnson, previously assigned to the Toll Road Post, has been promoted to the rank of Corporal and transferred down to the Fort Wayne Post, where he now serves as the 3rd shift district duty officer. In this new assignment, Corporal Johnson will oversee late night State Police operations for the Fort Wayne and Peru Districts, both of which are dispatched out of the ISP Regional Dispatch Center in Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Become the new Miss Fort Wayne, Miss Northeast

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You have the chance to become Miss Fort Wayne, Miss Northeast, and other titleholders this month. Applications are now open. Current Miss Fort Wayne, Lindsey Brown and Miss Northeast’s Outstanding Teen, Katelyn Joseph stopped by WANE 15 Saturday morning to encourage others to apply. They say they’ve been able to serve the community and build relationships during their time as titleholders. They also talk about the scholarship opportunities that come with being a titleholder.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Be Our Guest – Breakfast Clubb

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Be Our Guest is back and this time it features an eatery for those who appreciate the first meal of the day! To get your $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Acme Bar and Grill set to reopen in the fall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s iconic Acme Bar and Grill is making a comeback this fall, but it won’t be exactly the same. New owners have officially signed the agreement and they are hoping to give people a touch of nostalgia. Nancy Miller remembers her fun times over the course of more than 50 […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Uh oh: Video shows GFL truck missing pickup on Day 1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — GFL’s tenure as Fort Wayne’s trash hauler has not begun without a hiccup. Viewer Cody Sharpe shared a video of a GFL truck missing his home early Friday, the first day of GFL’s contract with the city. In the video, a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne plans Fourth of July firework celebration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The City of Fort Wayne has announced the plans for the city’s annual Fourth of July firework celebration. They say the fireworks will again be lit from atop the Indiana Michigan Power Center downtown on Monday, July 4, at 10 p.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Kokomo woman hit by car, flown to Indy hospital

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after she was hit by a car Tuesday night. Kokomo police say shortly before 10:30 p.m., the woman was hit near the intersection of Morgan Street and State Road 931. They say she walked into the traffic lane “at the same time” a […]
KOKOMO, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Holiday travel off to a deadly start

WABASH/TIPTON COUNTIES, Ind. (WANE) – Two separate vehicle crashes left two people dead Thursday as Hoosiers began travelling for the holiday weekend, according to Indiana State Police. A two-vehicle crash on State Road 15 in Wabash County left a 68-year-old Marion man dead, and another two-vehicle crash on State...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

America takes the stage at Loeb Stadium

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The classic rock band, America took to the stage at Loeb Stadium Thursday evening. The concert opened with the folk rock band, Miller, who's roots originate from Lafayette. At 8:30, America finally took the stage with over 2,400 people eagerly awaiting them. America also holds...
LAFAYETTE, IN

