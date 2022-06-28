ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, OH

Joshua Perrera, 32, killed and a 23-year-old Dalton woman transported by Metro Life Flight

WAYNE TWP. - A Rittman man died Tuesday in a motorcycle crash in Wayne County and his passenger suffered serious injuries, according to a news release from the Wooster Post of the State Highway Patrol.

Joshua Perrera, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger, a 23-year-old Dalton woman, was transported to Akron City Hospital by Metro Life Flight, the State Highway Patrol reported.

According to the news release, Perrera was traveling north on Mechanicsburg Road (Country Road 22), south of Smithville Western Road (County Road 86), when he failed to negotiate a curve, traveled left of center and off the west side of the road a little after 4 p.m. His 2018 Aprilia motorcycle then struck a ditch and overturned, ejecting Perrera and his passenger, who both weren't wearing helmets, the release added.

Assisting at the scene were Central Fire and EMS, Wayne County Coroner’s Office and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the State Highway Patrol.

