Reproductive Rights Vigil planned at Grafton Unitarian church

John Morgan recently stepped down from his position as Vice Chair of the Historic District Commission. John served on the commission for over 15 years and served as the Chair of the commission for approximately 10 of those years. On behalf of the GHDC I would like to thank John for his many years of dedicated service to our commission. Throughout his many years as a member and chair he exhibited dedication , integrity and professionalism. He was fair and impartial and during his time on the commission he led or took part in many improvements within the district including the Congregational and Unitarian church accessibility projects, 2-8 Grafton Common landscaping project, the Town House accessibility project, the center roadway improvement project, the Library project, and most recently the Common improvement project.

GRAFTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO