Grafton, MA

Reproductive Rights Vigil planned at Grafton Unitarian church

By lordpaluzzi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Reproductive Rights Vigil is planned for Wednesday at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Grafton and Upton to decry the recent Supreme Court decision against a woman’s right to an abortion. “This decision manifests the worst fears of...

Letter: In praise of John Morgan and his work on Grafton’s Historic District

John Morgan recently stepped down from his position as Vice Chair of the Historic District Commission. John served on the commission for over 15 years and served as the Chair of the commission for approximately 10 of those years. On behalf of the GHDC I would like to thank John for his many years of dedicated service to our commission. Throughout his many years as a member and chair he exhibited dedication , integrity and professionalism. He was fair and impartial and during his time on the commission he led or took part in many improvements within the district including the Congregational and Unitarian church accessibility projects, 2-8 Grafton Common landscaping project, the Town House accessibility project, the center roadway improvement project, the Library project, and most recently the Common improvement project.
GRAFTON, MA
Welcome, Eric Mathieu, Grafton’s first full-time fire chief!

Eric Mathieu rose up from the ranks of the Grafton Fire Department to become its very first full-time fire chief Thursday night, surrounded by his firefighter brethren as his wife pinned his new rank to his uniform. It’s been 28 years since Mathieu joined the department as an on-call firefighter,...
GRAFTON, MA
Mathieu gets ‘pinned’ as Grafton Fire Chief Thursday

Grafton’s first full-time Fire Chief, Eric Mathieu, will be honored in a pinning ceremony Thursday at Station One. The brief ceremony is at 7 p.m. All are welcome. Mathieu is a 28-year veteran of the Grafton Fire Department, serving as a deputy chief. He also served full-time as a fire lieutenant in Acton.
GRAFTON, MA

