Mesa County, CO

Pam Anderson wins Colorado secretary of state’s primary, handily beating indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters

By Sandra Fish The Colorado Sun
Summit Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — Republican Pam Anderson handily defeated two other candidates, including indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, in Tuesday’s secretary of state primary in a major rebuke of Peters’ 2020 election denialism. The Associated Press called the...

www.summitdaily.com

Summit Daily News

Colorado to release draft of new water plan, calling it a blueprint for the state’s future

DENVER — The Colorado Water Conservation Board on Thursday will debut a new blueprint for how the state can approach dealing with projected water shortages by 2050. The Colorado Water Plan updates a document released in 2015. The plan was first drafted at the request of then-Gov. John Hickenlooper after a particularly warm year in 2012. Since then, climate change and other factors have only increased the risk facing Colorado’s water supply. The threat of wildfires exists year-round, the impacts of a two-decade drought have deepened and the state’s population continues to grow.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Summit County COVID-19 incidence rate goes back down

Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate has gone down again. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is 219 cases per 100,000 people, down from 242 cases last week. From Wednesday, June 22, to Tuesday, June 28, the county totaled 68 new cases. In the past...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Rafting companies see decrease in visitation despite similar river levels

Whitewater rafting is a mainstay in the Colorado mountains during the summer season. Guests travel from across the U.S. and the state of Colorado to feel the exhilaration that comes from rowing through rapids, plunging through eddies and drifting across calm pools of water. In 2021, rafting companies that operate...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Parks pass price slashed for Colorado residents in 2023

Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, Colorado residents can get a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass during their annual vehicle registration through the Division of Motor Vehicles. Usually, passes cost $80. The Keep Colorado Wild Pass is an annual state park pass that provides entry to all Colorado State Parks, protects Colorado wildlife, supports search and rescue programs, and funds trails and local community projects. People will be able to buy or decline the pass when registering a passenger vehicle, light truck, motorcycle and recreational vehicle starting in 2023. The pass is not transferable between vehicles and is linked to a specific license plate and registration card. Residents will have the option to decline the pass when registering a vehicle with the DMV online, through a kiosk or by notifying a customer service representative.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife sets trap for bear that entered Steamboat home

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The morning of Wednesday, June 29, Colorado Parks and Wildlife got a call that a bear had entered a home on Indian Trail in west Steamboat Springs, according to Christy Bubenheim, and administrative assistant with Parks and Wildlife in Steamboat Springs. The bear entered the home through an open window and snacked on Nutella, Tostitos and more, tracking its messy paws on the floors, as documented in photos from Bubenheim.
The resale market for used outdoor gear is booming in Colorado, online and in stores

DENVER — The outdoor resale business has grown significantly in recent years. Industry insiders say sales are being driven by the desire for affordability and concerns over the environmental impact of manufacturing. Re-commerce has expanded to the point where well-known brands such as Patagonia and Arc’teryx have launched their own buy-back programs to get in on the action. But when they buy used gear, they offer the seller sales credit for purchases within the brand.
