Vale, OR

15,000-acre wildfire burns near Vale, Oregon

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters were battling a 15,000-acre wildland fire in eastern Oregon on Tuesday night. The Willow Creek Fire was 0% contained, according to the U.S....

katu.com

