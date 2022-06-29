ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Couple charged in death of Buncombe Co. baby

By Robert Cox
 3 days ago

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – A Buncombe County couple was arrested Tuesday, accused in the death of their infant daughter.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Four Wheel Drive off of Cedar Hill Road Tuesday for the death of two-month-old Riley Leshae Hannah Stephenson.

35-year-old Nickolas Shane Stephenson is charged with second degree murder and negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

28-year-old Diandra Haleigh Fuhr-Farlow is charged with felonious child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Both are being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center.

An autopsy is scheduled in the coming days, the sheriff’s office said.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — New details have surfaced in the death of a 2-month-old girl in Buncombe County whose parents were arrested in connection to her death. According to new information obtained in a search warrant, Diandra Fuhr-Farlow, age 28, the mother of 2-month-old Riley Leshae Hannah Stephenson, called 911 on Tuesday, June 28 when she found Riley unconscious and not breathing in her bassinet.
