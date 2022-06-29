ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Election deniers in Colo. rejected in favor of more moderate Republicans

By Colby Itkowitz
SFGate
 3 days ago

Republican primary voters in Colorado on Tuesday rejected two election deniers in statewide contests in favor of more moderate opponents -- including a U.S. Senate contender who supports some abortion rights. In Mississippi, Utah and Oklahoma, House Republicans prevailed over primary challengers who criticized them for supporting a never-formed...

www.sfgate.com

