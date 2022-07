Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel. Read at your own risk!. Ms. Marvel Episode 4 ended up with a cliffhanger that surprised everyone seeing Kamala traveling back in time, well, sort of, in 1947 during the Partition when the last train was about to leave Karachi. What will she discover in the past and how will she get back to the present? Will she be meeting Aisha?

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO