BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 17-year-old boy who was on the run for two days after he fired a gun into an occupied home has been taken into custody, authorities say. Boise Police on Thursday said officers had been looking for Dieu Kato of Boise. He's accused of firing the gun on Tuesday night on the 3400 block of 34th Street.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO