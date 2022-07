A promiment player could be leaving the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason … for a third time. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com reported this week that Lakers big man Dwight Howard is unlikely to be back with the team next season. The eight-time All-Star is on his third stint with the Lakers and even won a championship with them in 2020 but will now be an unrestricted free agent.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO