Tacoma, WA

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting in Tacoma of 28-year-old man Monday night, police say

By Alfred Charles, KOMONews.com Executive Producer
KOMO News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTACOMA, Wash. — Police said Tuesday that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting Monday night in which a man was shot and killed at a Tacoma home....

komonews.com

