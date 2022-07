Truly next-gen flagship processors such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 may be no more than a few months away now, and as if in anticipation, ARM has chosen to make its new Cortex-X3 official. This successor to the Cortex-X2 is rated for "ultimate performnace" of up to 25% greater year-on-year; in fact, ARM projects that it might contribute to new top clock rates of 3.3GHz, as per its latest internal SPECRate 2017_int_base, SPECint_base2006 and Geekbench 5 benchmarks.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO