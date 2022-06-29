ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Duke Johnson says Dolphins never offered him a contract in free agency

By Originally posted on
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zeLuz_0gPBZijg00
Duke Johnson ended up signing with the Bills. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins were busy reworking their running backs depth chart during the offseason. After signing the likes of Chase Edmonds, Sony Michel and Raheem Mostert, the team didn’t have much room for another veteran. Speaking to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, running back Duke Johnson said Miami never offered him a contract in free agency.

The veteran had a productive five-game stint with the Dolphins in 2021. After making a name for himself in the passing game, Johnson averaged 66 rushing yards per game — a leap from his 23.6-yard career mark. The 28-year-old RB ultimately finished the campaign with 371 yards from scrimmage and three scores on 75 touches. The organization initially expressed interest in re-signing Johnson following the season, but Mike McDaniel’s hiring ultimately changed the team’s plans.

“They just wanted to go in a different direction,” Johnson said. “I figured McDaniel wanted his guys; Raheem Mostert is one of his guys. I know the nature of the business. No hard feelings.”

Johnson ended up landing a one-year deal with the Bills in March.

More notes out of Miami…

  • When the Dolphins signed Connor Williams this offseason, it was expected that the lineman would slide in at left guard. However, ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques writes that Williams is now the front-runner to start at center. The 25-year-old trained at the position throughout the offseason to help improve his versatility, and it seems like it worked. Incumbent starter Michael Deiter is still in the picture, but Louis-Jacques opines that the starting center gig is Williams’ to lose.
  • ESPN’s Todd McShay recently opined that 2022 is a prove-it year for Tua Tagovailoa, and if the QB fails, the Dolphins are in a good position to pursue one of next year’s top QB prospects. Jackson quickly dismisses that notion, however. In the hypothetical where Tagovailoa does fail and the Dolphins decide to pivot next offseason, their various assets may not be enough to pull off a trade. While the Dolphins have an extra first-round pick thanks to a trade with San Francisco, Jackson writes that few teams would be interested in bailing on a franchise quarterback for a platter of middling firsts…especially when the majority of the teams that could be in contention for a top pick would all have their own QB issues.
  • When asked which AFC team had the best offseason, PFR readers ranked the Dolphins third. Besides their blockbuster acquisition of wideout Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins also brought in offensive tackle Terron Armstead, extended cornerback Xavien Howard, and re-signed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah. The Broncos finished first in the poll, with the Raiders finishing second.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

Mutual interest between Baker Mayfield, Seahawks?

For a while, the Panthers appeared to have the Baker Mayfield market to themselves. Regarding a trade, that still may be the case. But the Seahawks continue to represent an interested party. Mayfield is also interested in a Seattle destination, according to Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com, describing the Seahawks as...
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Football Rumors

Report: NFL's push for year-long Deshaun Watson suspension ended settlement talks

But the NFL or NFLPA can appeal Robinson’s verdict. That appeal would be decided by the league, which is believed to be pushing for a significant suspension. The league and the union entered settlement talks about a Watson punishment earlier this month, but those negotiations broke down. The NFL’s push for a year-long Watson ban is believed to have led to the parties shutting down the settlement talks, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

A.J. McCarron ready for return to NFL

Former Alabama star quarterback A.J. McCarron has created value for himself as a reliable backup quarterback in the NFL. When a job isn’t determined by consistent on-field production, it can be difficult to leverage new deals after an injury. After spending the 2021 NFL season recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the preseason, McCarron is ready to contribute again, according to Mark Inabinett of AL.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Miami Gardens, FL
Football
City
Miami, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
City
Miami Gardens, FL
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

Should Packers consider signing JC Tretter?

JC Tretter originally broke into the NFL in 2013 with the Green Bay Packers after being selected the fourth round of the draft. He would play with the team for three seasons before signing with the Cleveland Browns. The Browns surprisingly released the starting center earlier this offseason after five...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Mcshay
Yardbarker

QB Chris Oladokun believes he belongs on Steelers roster

Even though practically every leak about the subject indicates that free-agent pickup Mitchell Trubisky will enter September as starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers over first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett and backup Mason Rudolph, plenty of Pittsburgh fans will inevitably use the bulk of the summer months to debate why Pickett should or shouldn't sit as a rookie.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

NFL linebacker found to have died from effects of cocaine and fentanyl

A medical examination has found that Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died from the combined effects of cocaine and fentanyl, a spokesperson from the Maryland Department of Health said on Friday.Mr Ferguson, a native of Louisiana, was found unresponsive in his North Baltimore home on June 21 and pronounced dead. His death was ruled an accident following an autopsy. Mr Ferguson is one of the most high-profile people in recent months to suffer from the potential deadly effects of fentanyl. The number of overdose deaths in the US due to synthetic opioids other than methadone has spiked in recent years,...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Raiders QB Derek Carr takes subtle shot at Jon Gruden with lavish Josh McDaniels praise

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr can’t stop fawning over new head coach Josh McDaniels. In an interview with Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, Carr opened up about the “genius” of McDaniels. Given the controversial second Raiders tenure of Jon Gruden, Carr’s lavish praise of McDaniels kind of comes off as a subtle jab […] The post Raiders QB Derek Carr takes subtle shot at Jon Gruden with lavish Josh McDaniels praise appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Distractify

Bills Co-Owner Kim Pegula Is Facing Rumors That She Died, but She's in Recovery

Few sports fans are more intense than the NFL's Buffalo Bills, which may explain why many of them are so worried about Kim Pegula, one of the team's co-owners. As the president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, Kim has been a public figure for some time now, and recently, rumors have begun circulating that she died of a heart attack, leaving many wondering what actually happened.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Bills#Broncos#American Football#Espn
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Jim Kelly Shares Great Health News

While at his 34th annual football camp at Highmark Stadium this week, former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly provided an update on his health. Kelly, 62, dealt with oral cancer for an extended period of time. He eventually won that battle. Speaking to the public at his camp, Kelly revealed that...
NFL
Yardbarker

Free Agent CB Linked to Steelers Before Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a move in free agency, acquiring Levi Wallace from the open market. But with Wallace, Ahkello Witherspoon and Cam Sutton set to man the cornerback position, one NFL site believes there's more coming for Pittsburgh's DB room. Bleacher Report recently named three players the Steelers must...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Football Rumors

NFL aiming to avoid appeal in Deshaun Watson case?

The Deshaun Watson hearing will continue Wednesday in Delaware, and Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com notes it could drag into Thursday. While a decision from disciplinary officer Sue Robinson is expected this week, post-hearing measures could further extend this drawn-out process. An appeal from either the NFL or NFLPA would...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Will the Packers add a veteran wide receiver?

The NFC’s contender tier, as could be expected, is flush with marquee wide receivers. The Rams gave Cooper Kupp a near-top-market extension last month, while Mike Evans leads Tampa Bay’s deep crop. Deebo Samuel trade noise has quieted, with the Eagles and Cardinals trading first-round picks to acquire 2019 draftees A.J. Brown and Marquise Brown, respectively. The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper but still roster ascending talent CeeDee Lamb.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Could Land a Spot With The Seattle Seahawks

The team reported high levels of interest in acquiring Baker Mayfield. Although Cleveland would pick up the majority of the bill, this would be an excellent transition for both teams as Cleveland proceeds to move forward with Deshaun Watson. Although Baker Mayfield is no Russell Wilson, he still led his team to the playoffs and re-positioned the Cleveland Browns from being the laughingstock of the NFL to an actual playoff contender.
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Football Rumors

Baker Mayfield addresses Browns relationship

The former No. 1 overall pick left the door slightly ajar to a potential emergency-circumstance return to Cleveland — as Deshaun Watson braces for a potential season-long suspension — but this situation still looks unsalvageable. “I think for that to happen, there would have to be some reaching...
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy