The Vocalist, hosted by SVI Media, is excited to hold the first annual music festival this Saturday in Thayne. The festival is free to attend and begins at 2:00 in the afternoon and will continue through the evening. The Vocalist Music Festival will be held at the Thayne Town Park on the lawn behind the community center. In addition to the live music, The Vocalist runner-up Keishianna Peterson will take the stage. Peterson features a powerful, soulful voice that has attracted the attention of the local region and over 34,000 followers on TikTok.

THAYNE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO