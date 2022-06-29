ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Henderson man accused of hitting deputy's cruiser during high-speed pursuit in stolen vehicle

By Adam Kight
wevv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Henderson, Kentucky man is facing several charges after authorities say he crashed into a deputy's vehicle during a pursuit in Union County Tuesday. The Union County Sheriff's Office says it started around 2 a.m. Tuesday when deputies...

