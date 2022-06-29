ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, IL

Christian County Primary Election Results

By Avery Cooper, Brandon Januska
taylorvilledailynews.com
 4 days ago

These are the current unofficial results of the following contested races in Christian County. For complete election results please visit, https://il-christian.pollresults.net/ or click here....

taylorvilledailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Unofficial Primary Election Results from Coles County

Democratic Nomination for 12th Congressional Representative In Congress. Democratic Nomination for 15th Congressional Representative In Congress. Democratic Nomination for 12th Congressional State Central Committeewoman. VIVIAN ROBINSON 305. Democratic Nomination for 12th Congressional State Central Committeeman. GLENN POSHARD 315. Democratic Nomination for 15th Congressional State Central Committeewoman. KATHERINE F. S. DANIELS...
advantagenews.com

Madison County Clerk race still too close to call

The Primary Election in Madison County saw one of the closest races in recent memory on the Republican ticket. Linda Andreas of Maryville appears to have defeated Godfrey’s Mike Walters by just 175 votes in the race for County Clerk. But that may not be the final total, as the election results cannot be certified for a couple of weeks.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

AG Issued Binding Opinion Against Jeff Slifer and Shelby County Farm Committee –

A rare 12-page Binding Opinion (Public Access Opinion 22-008) was issued today by the Illinois Attorney General to Jeff Slifer and the Shelby County Farm Committee for violating the Open Meetings Act during its April 7, 2022, Farm Committee meeting by voting to approve two resolutions without providing advance notice of those final actions on the Committee’s meeting agenda.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Christian County Man Charged With Falsifying FOID Application

A Christian County man is facing felony charges after authorities say he falsified information on his application for a state Firearm Owners ID card. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says 60-year-old Patrick Nichols of Taylorville has been charged with two counts of violating the FOID Act and two counts of forgery. Nichols is accused of failing to disclose a felony conviction out of North Carolina on his FOID application. Convicted felons are ineligible to obtain a FOID card or legally possess firearms in Illinois.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

“Gut punch;” Taylorville leaders react to Davis’ loss

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Some Taylorville city leaders said they are shocked and upset by Tuesday’s election results after hometown favorite Rodney Davis lost in the primary. The race for the newly-drawn 15th congressional district was one that many people were keeping a close eye on. It pitted two incumbents against each other: Davis against […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
nprillinois.org

Sangamon County returns to High Community Level for COVID-19

After being listed last week at the medium level due to a drop in positive cases, Sangamon County returned to the higher designation. The county reported a one percent rise in positive cases in the past seven days and three deaths. The counties listed at High Community Level are Cook,...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Pana Firework Show Sunday, July 3rd, At Pana Fairgrounds

Pana Fire Department holding its annual Fireworks Show Sunday, July 3rd, at the Pana Tri-County Fairgrounds. Pana Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ashley Christian says this is the first year the display will take place at the fairgrounds. This is a free event for everyone to enjoy. The fire department...
PANA, IL
wmay.com

Revised Ordinance On Pedestrians, Panhandlers In Medians Introduced

Long-awaited revisions to a proposed Springfield ordinance dealing with people standing in medians and at busy intersections, asking for money, have finally been introduced. The new proposal seeks to make clear that the city is trying to regulate the practice on public safety grounds, and not to infringe on someone’s First Amendment right to ask people for money.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

City of Springfield Declares Kevin O’Dea Recognition Day

In honor of his 40 years of distinguished service, Thursday, June 30, 2022, has been declared “Kevin O’Dea Recognition Day” in Springfield, Illinois. Mayor James O. Langfelder issued the proclamation in celebration of O’Dea’s 40 years in the broadcast industry and Springfield community. Tuesday, June...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Ordinance On Panhandling At Busy Intersections Revived; Vote Possible Next Week

Springfield aldermen are headed toward a vote next week on that long-delayed ordinance on people asking for money from median strips at busy intersections. The ordinance has been on hold amid concerns that it could trigger a lawsuit against the city as a restriction on free speech. But Mayor Jim Langfelder is adamant that the practice needs to be prohibited on public safety grounds.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Breeze-Courier

Bridge Work Will Cause 4th Of July Delays

(TAYLORVILLE) — Workers are preparing to begin construction on replacement of the bridge deck on Illinois Route 29, which crosses over Illinois Route 48 on the southeast side of Taylorville. Sangamo Construction Co. is the prime contractor of the $5.6 million project. Spokesman for the Illinois Department of Transportation, Paul Wappel said deck replacement should be concluded by December of this year. The full bridge replacement of the bridge going over Flat Branch Creek, just south of this site, is set to be completed by October, 2023. Traffic delays are expected during construction, including for the Fourth of July as residents flock to Taylorville Lake for the fireworks display. Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler said today, his officers will be directing traffic at the location before and after the fireworks show. He urges residents to finde alternative routes to the lake, or be prepared for long lines of traffic delays.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Teamsters Local 916 condemns the planned closure of DAS

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Teamsters Local 916 is condemning the planned closure of Decatur Ambulance Service by Hospital Sisters Health System. The closure, which is scheduled for September 1, will result in 40 workers losing their jobs and five retirees losing their health care benefits. “This is an attack...
DECATUR, IL
WTAX

Lied on FOID card application

A Taylorville man has been arraigned in Christian County accused of falsifying information on a FOID card application. 60 year old Patrick S. Nichols of Taylorville is charged with two counts of violating the Firearm Owner’s Identification Card Act, Class 2 felonies punishable by up to three to seven years in prison, and two counts of forgery, Class 3 felonies punishable by up to two to five years in prison. Nichols has pleaded not guilty, and his bond was set at $10,000.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

RESULTS: Referendums in central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were several referendums up for grabs Tuesday night with voters. In Mahomet, people were asked to vote on a $98 million referendum. It would pay for a new junior high, plus other upgrades in the Mahomet-Seymour School District. The plan is called the Bulldog Blueprint. The referendum failed. In Neoga, […]
MAHOMET, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Small Town Taylorville Committee Hosts July Car Show

The Small Town Taylorville Committee sponsored their July Car Show and Car Cruise on the Taylorville square Friday night. After seeing their June event feature around 175 cars, the committee added overflow parking for this month’s event. The event once again attracted a large turnout of cars parked on the inside of the square.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
KFVS12

$58.1M investment planned at historic Illinois State Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture kicked of a $58.1 million investment into the historic state fairgrounds. According to a release from the state, from road projects and new roofs to structural repairs on prominent buildings, the construction projects are overseen by the Capital Development Board. “For...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Former Greene County Kroger Locations Converting Into Dollar Generals

What’s old is new again in Greene County. Two locations that formerly housed Kroger grocery stores are getting a face lift. The White Hall and Carrollton Kroger locations closed last Spring. With the closing of the stores and the loss of Triple J Meats in Roodhouse; there is just two grocery stores in the county – Market on Main in Carrollton which opened in November, and Meehan’s IGA in Greenfield.
GREENE COUNTY, IL
Leader-Union

Area fireworks displays planned for the Fourth of July weekend

The annual Vandalia fireworks will be held on Saturday, July 2, at the Vandalia Lake. The display is set to begin around 9:20 p.m.Other vendors are also planned for the celebration.”The kettle corn people who were at the Grande Levee will be out there sometime late afternoon/early evening. The guy who sells light up toys, etc will also be out there sometime in the evening,” Jerry Schukar said.
VANDALIA, IL
WCIA

Springfield streets closing for events this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield announced that several roads are closing this weekend ahead of 4th of July celebrations and will remain closed for several hours The city’s Levitt AMP Springfield concert series and the fireworks that are a part of the show resulted in the closure of Capitol Avenue between Second […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL

