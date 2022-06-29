Christian County Primary Election Results

(TAYLORVILLE) — Workers are preparing to begin construction on replacement of the bridge deck on Illinois Route 29, which crosses over Illinois Route 48 on the southeast side of Taylorville. Sangamo Construction Co. is the prime contractor of the $5.6 million project. Spokesman for the Illinois Department of Transportation, Paul Wappel said deck replacement should be concluded by December of this year. The full bridge replacement of the bridge going over Flat Branch Creek, just south of this site, is set to be completed by October, 2023. Traffic delays are expected during construction, including for the Fourth of July as residents flock to Taylorville Lake for the fireworks display. Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler said today, his officers will be directing traffic at the location before and after the fireworks show. He urges residents to finde alternative routes to the lake, or be prepared for long lines of traffic delays.

