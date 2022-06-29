ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Assemblyman Santabarbara wins primary against Chaires

By Giuliana Bruno
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MLMhU_0gPBYX0m00

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Incumbent Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara won the Democratic Primary against challenger Justin Chaires. He will advance to the General Election.

Justin Chaires is a Schenectady native and special education teacher who was seeking to knockout longtime incumbent Angelo Santabarbara who has represented the district since 2012 for 6 terms. Chaires was originally going to challenge Congressman Paul Tonko, but changed course after the new district maps were redrawn. He told NEWS10 he is proud of what his team has done regardless of the outcome.

“I want to make sure that everyone knows I’m not going away. I will never stay behind the scenes again. I’m here to support the people this district no matter what,” Chaires said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady Republicans call for removal of Black Lives Matter mural

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In 2020, the city of Schenectady joined other municipalities across the state and country by painting the phrase “Black Lives Matter” outside of city hall on Jay Street. Albany painted similar mural on Lark Street. The city spent around $13,000 according to a FOIL request by the Schenectady Republican Committee. Now, that […]
NEWS10 ABC

Fireworks: What’s legal and how to celebrate safely

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —  Fireworks are a staple in Fourth of July Celebrations, but it can be tricky to know what’s legal and what’s not if you plan on hosting your own backyard celebration.  Officials across the Capital Region are warning about the danger of using fireworks this Independence Day weekend. Using or buying some […]
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schenectady, NY
Elections
Schenectady, NY
Government
City
Schenectady, NY
wamc.org

NY-19 Democratic primary loses one of three candidates as August primary approaches

After redistricting, two Democrats are running in a newly drawn 19th Congressional District in New York. A third candidate dropped out this week. The new 19th district stretches from the Finger Lakes to the Southern Tier, from parts of the lower Hudson Valley to Greene and Columbia County. Antonio Delgado left the existing seat when he was tapped for lieutenant governor by Governor Kathy Hochul.
wwnytv.com

Walczyk calls special legislative session on guns a ‘circus’

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - A north country lawmaker is calling the special legislative session in Albany a “circus” after the governor released details of new gun rules. Assemblyman Mark Walczyk (R. - 116th District) said Gov. Kathy Hochul “failed miserably to have legislation ready to debate.”
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Tonko
therealdeal.com

Judge voids Albany’s good cause eviction law; tenants abandon city-by-city push

Less than a year after Albany made history as the first New York municipality to pass good cause eviction, a state judge wiped it off the books. Although the ruling involved only the city of Albany’s legislation, it effectively stops the spread of good cause eviction laws across upstate localities — and could lead to more being nullified.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Assemblyman Santabarbara#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Commissioner Montagnino Gives Away the Kitchen Sink

Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino has carried on a dubious campaign to reverse the Police Benevolent Association (PBA) recently approved contract that established twelve-hour shifts. In order to reduce the shift hours he “negotiated” a contract with the Police Benevolent Association (PBA) that is generous, to say the least. His presentation at the June 21, 2022, City Council meeting drew a skeptical response and never came to a vote.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy