Orlando, FL

Orlando Museum of Art announces change in directors following investigation

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. – Following a raid by the FBI where investigators seized the Orlando Museum of Art’s Basquiat exhibit, museum officials have announced a change in leadership. The Basquiat exhibit — titled “Heroes and Monsters” — came under scrutiny after questions arose surrounding the authenticity of the...

10 Best Pizza Places In Orlando, Florida

Our 10 Best Pizza Places In Orlando, Florida article presents a list of the finest pizza places situated in the fun city of Orlando, Florida. Is there no city more fun in the Southern United States than Orlando Florida? You know why. # 10 – NYPD Pizza. Brick walls...
Avelo Airlines New Orlando Base Takes Flight at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO — Avelo Airlines opened its third U.S. base Thursday at Orlando International Airport (MCO) — setting the stage for significant travel, employment and economic impact opportunities for Central Florida. The new base is expected to generate more than $250 million in short-term economic impact in Greater Orlando...
Public calling for transparency after Orlando Museum of Art raided by FBI

ORLANDO, Fla. – County, city and art-community leaders are calling for transparency after the Orlando Museum of Art came under fire from a recent raid by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. In an email statement sent earlier this week, the Orlando Museum of Art announced Aaron De Groft “effective...
Eustis launches fireworks show for Independence Day celebration

EUSTIS, Fla. – The city of Eustis kicked off the holiday weekend with an Independence Day celebration at Farren Park — ending the night with a barrage of fireworks. The celebration included entertainment from the Central Florida Show Ski Team and live music by Johnny Wild and the Delights, city officials said.
Shan Rose rolls out FOP, Ruth’s List endorsements in HD 41

In battle with an incumbent and a former Representative, Rose grabs two big endorsements. Shan Rose announced endorsements from two very different interest groups — the Fraternal Order of Police and Ruth’s List — in the Democratic Primary Election for House District 41 in Orange County. Rose...
Busy 4th of July travel weekend kicks off with hundreds of delayed flights in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - There have been hundreds of delayed flights at Orlando International Airport to kick off the busy Fourth of July travel weekend. As of Friday night, there were around 350 delayed flights at Orlando International Airport. The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority says most of the delays have been due to lightning and weather, but other things can factor in like mechanical issues, crew rotations, and unruly passengers.
11 Great Neighborhoods: Lake Nona South

Since Tavistock Group acquired the 600-acre Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in 1996, the company has prioritized health, education and technology while developing the community. Tavistock Senior Managing Director Rasesh Thakkar says every nook and cranny of the neighborhood was considered to ensure these things were embedded in Lake Nona life. The community offers free fitness classes to residents, a bike-sharing program, a community garden and 44 miles of trails. In fact, 40 percent of Lake Nona’s 11,000 acres is green space. It’s also home to the U.S. Tennis Association’s National Campus, which offers free lessons for children 10 and under, as well as adult programs and high-performance training. “If you get that mix of health and wellbeing, education and technology right, what naturally falls out of it is inspiring human beings,” he says. The community is packed with gathering spots, Boxi Park being one of the most popular, with anywhere from 3,000 to 6,000 people visiting on a weekend evening, Thakkar says. The open-air park contains several restaurants operating out of repurposed shipping containers, a stage for live music and a playground. Like Chicago’s striking artwork The Bean, some of Lake Nona’s art structures exist to give it a sense of place. Greeting residents at the entrance to the Lake Nona Town Center is Disco, an eye-opening 35-foot-tall Labrador Retriever made of reflective stainless steel. “Lake Nona’s best friend” was designed by JEFRE, a local artist. Another community landmark is The Beacon, a six-story column displaying art and interactive images, such as snow falling during Lake Nona’s winter celebration.
Move over key lime pie: Florida has a new state dessert

ORLANDO, Fla. - Move over, key lime pie. Florida has another state dessert – strawberry shortcake. Gov. DeSantis recently signed SB 1006, which designated the fluffy dessert and all of its strawberry and whipped cream goodness, as the official state dessert, which went into effect on July 1, 2022. And don't worry key lime pie lovers, that remains the official state pie, which was passed and signed by the governor in 2006.
Orlando Museum of Art Director Aaron De Groft ousted after FBI raids museum seeking possibly fake Basquiat paintings

Orlando Museum of Art Director Aaron De Groft was fired by the museum board on Tuesday, as the turmoil and fallout continues from their troubled Jean-Michel Basquiat exhibit. The Board of Trustees at OMA shared the news late Tuesday night, saying that they were concerned about the exhibit as well as the way De Groft handled himself while representing the museum.
Ocoee fashion designer Santia McKoy hosts second World Tour Fashion Show

Ocoee Fashion Designer Santia McKoy returned last month with her second S&M Custom Design World Tour Fashion Show. The event, which took place June 18 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Orlando at SeaWorld featured 70 uniquely created designs and over 50 models from across the globe. The fashion show...
Athens Theatre invites students of all ages to summer camp season

DeLAND, Fla. – School’s out for the summer, but the stage is always in style, no matter the season. Enter Athens Theatre in DeLand. It’s where kids in grades K-12 can participate in summer camps centering on different aspects of the performing arts. [TRENDING: Loud music and...
MCO is Expanding. Sweet Victory!

Just a few weeks ago, the Chamber had the pleasure of hosting trustees to a luncheon at Universal Orlando’s CityWalk, featuring guest speaker Kevin Thibault, CEO of Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (owner of Orlando International Airport) and former Florida Secretary of Transportation. Coincidentally, as I write this article, I am sitting at the Delta Lounge in Terminal B at Orlando International Airport; MCO to my fellow travelers.
Disney Springs Hotel Purposefully Shuts Guest’s Power Off

Walt Disney World Resort contains over 30 Resort hotels, ranging from campgrounds to deluxe villas! Though the Walt Disney Company operates most, a small portion of the Resort hotels are third-party owned and operated. These include the Disney Springs area hotels: Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando Lake Buena Vista, Holiday Inn...
Brightline, others negotiating ‘Sunshine Corridor’ to restore Disney station

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The next several years of mass transit in Central Florida will be characterized in part by the large investment in railways. On Tuesday, Brightline Trains Florida, LLC, a high-speed railway company, announced that following input from “several community leaders to explore alternative alignments for our planned expansion from OIA (Orlando International Airport) to Tampa,” there would be a new station added to the organization's original plans at the Orange County Convention Center.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

