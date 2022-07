HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (CBS) -- Its school buses don't look abnormal by appearance, but Township High School District 211 in the northwest suburbs say the buses are the fleet of the future.CBS 2's Marissa Perlman took a ride on one of the district's propane-powered yellow buses, which have a green goal.The bus is at its loudest when it starts up – it's otherwise a quiet ride."A nice smooth ride, and quiet," said Township High School District 211 transportation coordinator Patrick McShane. "The student love quiet."A green bird – instead of the usual black bird logo for Blue Bird school buses...

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO