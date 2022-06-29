Doughboys stretch win streak to four games, State Liners steal one in E-Town
(WJHL) – Appalachian League baseball returned to stadiums on Tuesday, following its second off-day of the season to start the week.
The Johnson City Doughboys scored four runs in the eighth inning to force an extra-innings tiebreaker with Burlington, which the home team grabbed for a fourth-straight win.
In Elizabethton, the State Liners grabbed another road victory on the season, defeating the River Riders 10-3.
OTHER APPALACHIAN LEAGUE SCORES:
Kingsport Axmen 6, Danville Otterbots 1
Greeneville Flyboys 7, Princeton WhistlePigs 6
