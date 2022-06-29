ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Doughboys stretch win streak to four games, State Liners steal one in E-Town

By Nick Dugan
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q1Y1S_0gPBXQru00

(WJHL) – Appalachian League baseball returned to stadiums on Tuesday, following its second off-day of the season to start the week.

The Johnson City Doughboys scored four runs in the eighth inning to force an extra-innings tiebreaker with Burlington, which the home team grabbed for a fourth-straight win.

In Elizabethton, the State Liners grabbed another road victory on the season, defeating the River Riders 10-3.

OTHER APPALACHIAN LEAGUE SCORES:

Kingsport Axmen 6, Danville Otterbots 1

Greeneville Flyboys 7, Princeton WhistlePigs 6

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

The late-game runs too much as the Doughboys fall to Burlington

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn:  An early lead and a comeback wouldn’t be enough for the Doughboys on Wednesday night, falling 11-5 to Burlington.  The Doughboys came into the game on a four-game win streak, looking to sweep the series against the east’s top team.  Jacob Bockenstedt would get his revenge against a Burlington team that didn’t […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City Doughboys hang on for win over Kingsport Axmen

Johnson City, TN — Here’s a look at Ethan Payne as The Johnson City Doughboys look to keep their home-field win streak alive against the Kingsport Axemen tonight at TVA Credit Union. Going up six in the first, Johnson City hit the gas early and cushion their lead from a sharp ground ball hit by […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Axmen down Doughboys, split series in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport took an early lead on Friday night thanks to a Corbin Shaw grand slam and never looked back, defeating Johnson City, 10-1. Cole Tremain provided the lone RBI for the Doughboys in the loss, his 14th of the season. Matt Cornelius earned the win on the mound for the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bucs trio making impact for Johnson City Doughboys

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ashton King, Trevor Hanselman and Jackson McDavid all played crucial roles for ETSU baseball this spring, helping the program notch 30 wins. When the time came for summer ball, they didn’t have to travel too far. All three have spent time with the Appalachian League’s Johnson City Doughboys over the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Elizabethton, TN
Sports
City
Elizabethton, TN
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

Emory & Henry named official member of South Atlantic Conference

(WJHL) – After spending last season as an NCAA Division II independent program, Friday marked the Wasps’ official entry into The South Atlantic Conference. Emory & Henry will be the 13th full member of the conference, which spans four states (Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina) and includes other area schools such as Tusculum University […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Doughboys Payne talks about the heartbreaking season with the Vols

Johnson City, TN — The college baseball season came to an end recently with Ole Miss sweeping Oklahoma for the school’s first national championship…The fact it was the Rebels was a little harder to swallow for the Tennessee Volunteers. Current Volunteer Ethan Payne who is currently playing for the Johnson City Doughboys this summer watched […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Former Buccaneer Hodges will play professionally for the Vipas Vikings

Johnson City, TN — Headed overseas to play professional basketball is former ETSU Buccaneer Bo Hodges who signed with the Vipas Vikings in Finland. Hodges opted not to return to the Bucs his senior season and instead sign with Butler Bulldogs, the Nashville native played 2 seasons with Butler after earning First-team All-Southern Conference honors. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Rain postpones fan appreciation night at Kingsport Speedway

BLOOMINGDALE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mother nature was unkind to the drivers and fans that had gathered at Kingsport Speedway to see racing on Friday night. Qualifying for the Late Model, Sportsman, Pure 4, Mod 4 and Pure Stock classifications were all completed, but not the final races, as inclement weather hovered over the area. Many […]
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughboys#Appalachian League#Burlington#Danville Otterbots 1#Princeton Whistlepigs#Nexstar Media Inc
Johnson City Press

Little League teams moving on to state tournaments

Daniel Boone Little League’s 10-12 year-old baseball team leads a contingent of local teams who have qualified for upcoming state tournaments. Boone defeated Johnson City American to punch its ticket to the state tournament. Several of the boys played on a Boone regular-season team coached by Eric Bailey, which went 20-0 over the spring and have a combined 32-2 record over the last two years.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Busy weekend of local racing scheduled

Whether you want to watch stock car racing, dirt track racing or drag racing, there’s plenty of motorsports action this holiday weekend. Kingsport Speedway has its Fan Appreciation Night scheduled for Friday night with a fireworks display afterwards. The NASCAR Weekly Racing Series program at the 3/8-concrete oval is headlined by a 60-lap Late Model Stock feature.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Fulkerson talks about how Tennessee helped him in his pro career overseas

Knoxville, TN — As we mentioned yesterday John Fulkerson, the Kingsport native and one of the most popular Tennessee basketball players over the last couple of years has signed a deal to play in Belgium’s top professional basketball league. The Leuven Bears of the B-N-X-T league announced Wednesday “Fulky” signed his first professional contract with […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

Acres of Fun: Appalachian Fair lineup finalized

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Appalachian Fair Officials announced the finalized lineup for the annual fair at the Appalachian Fairgrounds. The lineup and performance dates are: Carly Pearce – Monday, August 22 Russell Dickerson – Tuesday, August 23 Walker Hayes – Wednesday, August 24 We Are Messengers – Thursday, August 25 Shenandoah – Friday, August 26 […]
GRAY, TN
wjhl.com

Patties for the People: Pal's Sudden Service wins best burger

Patties for the People: Pal's Sudden Service wins best burger. Patties for the People: Pal’s Sudden Service wins …. Missing Telford teen found in Charlotte, North Carolina. Johnson City man at center of Silver Alert found …. First at 4 launches July 4. Destination Vacation: Soar through the skies...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Enjoy Appalachian homestyle cookery at the Southern in Elizabethton

Every now and then, my dining partner and I want something good and nourishing in our tummies, something that doesn’t rely on a passel of spices or ingredients to hold our interest, something that is simple to prepare, and fulfills the flavor and texture we were looking for at the start of our meal.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wjhl.com

THP: Fatal motorcycle crash in Carter County

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reported a fatal motorcycle crash in Carter County. Rain postpones fan appreciation night at Kingsport …. Axmen down Doughboys, split series in Johnson City. ETSU: Lambert concert didn’t recover around $500K …. Emory & Henry named official member of South Atlantic …. Bucs trio...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Fireworks prep underway in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With the 35th annual Pepsi Independence Celebration and Fireworks just two days away, preparations are already underway for Sunday’s event. Sean Mahoney, team leader of Pyro Shows based out of East Tennessee, said his crew has put in quite a lot of work already. “For a big show like this, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: 1 dead after motorcycle rear-ends Fed-Ex truck

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man is dead following a Friday evening crash, police say. According to a press release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were called to the scene of a collision in the 3000 block of Cherokee Road around 3 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, officers found that […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

WJHL

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy