Raleigh, NC

NC State men's basketball looking to put 2021 behind them

WRAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wolfpack is coming off their worst season...

www.wralsportsfan.com

247Sports

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Christian Hamilton Selects UNC

HARRISBURG, N.C. --- Four-star wide receiver Christian Hamilton announced his commitment to North Carolina during a ceremony held at his high school on Friday evening. Hamilton, a star receiver and defensive back at Hickory Ridge High, selected the Tar Heels over fellow finalists Clemson, Penn State, and South Carolina. Two dozen other schools also offered the 6-foot, 175-pounder.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
tarheelblog.com

Two Tar Heel legends headed to the College Basketball Hall of Fame

On Wednesday, the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame announced their inductees for the class of 2022. Two of the class come from UNC, one of whom made you think, “wait, he’s not in there already?”. The “he’s not in there already?” is Roy Williams. The answer is,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Overhills goes unbeaten to win Mojo Invitational 7-on-7 tournament

Wilson, N.C. — Overhills defeated Rolesville to win the Mojo Invitational 7-on-7 tournament on Thursday afternoon at Hunt High School in Wilson. The Jaguars went 8-0 on the day and defeated Rolesville 29-14 in the championship game. It was the second time Overhills defeated the Rams. They also beat Rolesville 28-27 earlier in the day.
WILSON, NC
Scarlet Nation

4-Star 2023 WDE Jaybron Harvey Commits To UNC

**************************************************************************************. Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!. ***************************************************************************************. Jaybron Harvey, a 4-star weakside defensive end in the class of 2023 who attends Southern Durham High School in Durham, NC, has announced he will play football at North Carolina. At 6-foot-4 and 216...
DURHAM, NC
Antelope Valley Press

Daniels, ex-AP chair and newspaper publisher, dies

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former Associated Press Board chair Frank A. Daniels Jr., who shepherded The News & Observer of Raleigh through an era of political and economic transformation in the New South, died, Thursday, at age 90. Daniels, whose family owned the North Carolina newspaper for over a century...
RALEIGH, NC
visitraleigh.com

The Best New Restaurants and Bars in Raleigh, N.C.

It's been a sizzling six months for great new food in the Raleigh area, from donut shops to tequila spots and more. We have 15 new places—a range of unique concepts—to help find new favorites and expand your horizons for your next night on the town!. A'Verde Cocina...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Big seafood news (July 1, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Locals Seafood has purchased a building in east Raleigh, off New Bern Ave just outside the beltline, to establish a new headquarters. The retail market will be the highlight of the location, featuring a large selection of fresh seafood, value-added goods, kitchen tools, and more. Eventually, Locals will open a deli-style market counter with a dry-aged fish section, raw bar, and fry shack that will allow customers to experience NC seafood in a variety of ways. The move will not impact Locals’ existing farmers market locations or its restaurant at Durham Food Hall. However, they will close their restaurant at Transfer Company Food Hall at the end of July (the restaurant will run specials and feature fan favorites throughout the month). Locals expects to open the new retail market later this fall. Keep up with the transition/growth on their social media and their site here.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Police investigating double shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a double shooting they say happened early Saturday morning. At 12:08 a.m., officers were called to a home on Berkeley Street near the intersection of West Club Blvd. in the Walltown neighborhood of Durham. Police on scene said two...
DURHAM, NC
CBS 17

NC man wins $5M off of $30 scratch-off ticket

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man in Greensboro splurged on a $30 scratch-off ticket. Now, he’s a millionaire. Torrance Person, of Greensboro, bought a 200X The Cash ticket at the 7-Eleven on Greensboro Road in High Point, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. His winnings? 5 million. Person went to the lottery headquarters on […]
GREENSBORO, NC

