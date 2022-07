WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Woodchucks (15-16) demolished the Green Bay Rockers (10-21) with a final score of 8-3 on a beautiful Wednesday night at Athletic Park. The Chucks started the game off with a bang. Pitcher Jack Wenninger (Illinois) struck out two of the first three Rockers batters he faced, setting the mood for the game. Hunter Dorraugh (San Jose State) followed suit at bat, hammering a home run on his very first swing of the night to put the Chucks in the lead by one run.

