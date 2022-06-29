ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Oklahoma County $260 Million Jail Bond Passes

By News 9
 3 days ago
Oklahoma County voters have approved a $260 million jail bond.

The bond passed, collecting 59.3% of the vote.

The current jail off of Shartel in Downtown officially opened in 1991. According to County Commissioner Brian Maughan, it was only supposed to have a shelf life of 25-30 years.

With a wide list of problems, including a growing list of inmate deaths and escapees, Maughan says the current jail’s 13 stories and lack of medical facilities make it difficult for staff to maneuver around the building.

A citizen's advisory board will be created to oversee how the jail will be designed and run.

