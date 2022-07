The past few months have been rather rough regarding injuries in the professional wrestling world, and the number of significant injuries has taken a toll on several events and creative plans in both AEW and WWE. Unfortunately, it seems there is another star dealing with an injury for AEW, as according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Adam Cole is believed to be dealing with a serious concussion. The report doesn't indicate any sort of timeframe for a return, but we wish Cole all the best and hope for a speedy recovery. Cole was already dealing with a torn labrum before heading into Forbidden Door, and the concussion likely affected how the ending to the match played out, though the end result was likely the same.

WWE ・ 23 HOURS AGO