The Smile’s ‘A Light for Attracting Attention’ Tops Alternative Albums, Hits Top 10 on Album Sales Chart

By Keith Caulfield
 3 days ago

The Smile’s A Light for Attracting Attention surges into the top 10 across multiple Billboard album charts following the set’s release on CD and vinyl on June 17.

The set reaches the top 10 on Top Album Sales , Top Rock Albums , Vinyl Albums , Tastemaker Albums , Independent Albums and Top Current Album Sales . It also debuts at No. 1 on Top Alternative Albums . (All charts dated July 2.)

A Light for Attracting Attention is the debut project from the trio, comprising Radiohead ’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, with Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner. The album was initially released on May 13 via streaming services and digital retailers.

Also in the top 10 on Top Album Sales: the latest albums from Drake and Logic arrive, while catalog titles from Pearl Jam and Prince return to the tally thanks to new Record Store Day Drop releases.

Billboard ’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history dates back to May 25, 1991, the first week Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now Luminate. Pure album sales were the sole measurement utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated Dec. 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units.

A Light for Attracting Attention re-enters Top Album Sales at No. 3 with nearly 20,000 copies sold in the U.S. in the week ending June 23, according to Luminate (up from a negligible sales figure the week previous). Of that sum, physical sales comprised a little over 19,000 (15,000 on vinyl; 4,000 on CD) and digital download sales comprised the remainder of the week’s sales. Previous to the latest tracking week, the album had sold a little more than 5,000 – essentially all from digital album sales. (There were a handful of early sales of the vinyl album a week ago.)

Light had spent one week on Top Album Sales previously, at No. 18 on the May 28-dated chart, following its digital retail release. The set also re-enters Top Current Album Sales at No. 3 (after spending one week on the list in May at No. 13 after its digital bow). Top Current Album Sales ranks the week’s biggest-selling current albums (not including catalog – older – releases).

On the Vinyl Albums chart, which lists the week’s top-selling vinyl LPs, Light debuts at No. 2. The set was issued in two vinyl variants – a standard black vinyl pressing and a yellow-colored edition.

Light also starts at No. 1 on Top Alternative Albums, No. 2 on Top Rock Albums, No. 2 on Independent Albums and No. 3 on Tastemaker Albums.

Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums rank the week’s most popular alternative and rock releases, respectively, by equivalent album units. Independent Albums reflects the week’s most popular albums, by units, released by independent record labels. Tastemaker Albums ranks the best-selling albums at independent and small chain record stores.

At No. 1 on Top Album Sales, BTS Proof holds atop the list for a second week, selling 53,000 copies (down 80%). The album has now sold 319,000 copies in the U.S. after two weeks on sale. Harry Styles ’ former No. 1, Harry’s House , is a non-mover at No. 2 with 23,000 sold (down 13%). It continues to reign as 2022’s top-selling album in the U.S., with 468,000 copies sold.

Two catalog albums return to the top 10, following new vinyl pressings for Record Store Day’s Drop on June 18. Pearl Jam’s Live On Two Legs , first released in 1998, jumps back onto the chart at No. 4 (a new peak) with 16,000 sold (up from a negligible sum the week previous). It also debuts at No. 1 on Vinyl Albums.

Prince returns with The Gold Experience , originally released in 1995, re-entering at No. 5 on Top Album Sales (a new peak) with 14,000 sold (up from basically nothing a week earlier). Nearly all of the sales for both Live On Two Legs and Gold came from vinyl. (On Billboard’s charts, The Gold Experience continues to be credited to The Artist [Formerly Known As Prince], as the album was originally billed to his then-stage name, an unpronounceable symbol. Its new vinyl pressing also credits the symbol.)

Live On Two Legs was reissued in a double LP gatefold package on crystal clear vinyl , while The Gold Experience was reissued as a double LP on gold-colored vinyl (paying homage to a promotional version of the set released on vinyl in the U.S. in 1995). Live On Two Legs originally debuted and peaked at No. 16 on Top Album Sales (Oct. 12, 1998), while The Gold Experience had debuted and peaked at No. 6 (Oct. 14, 1995). Total U.S. album sales for Live On Two Legs is nearly 1 million, as the set’s cumulative sales now climb to 985,000. As for The Gold Experience , it surpasses a half-million sold, as its sales rise to 509,000.

Drake’s new studio album Honestly, Nevermind debuts at No. 6 on Top Album Sales with 11,000 sold – all from digital downloads. No physical release for the set has been announced. Drake has not released an album in a physical format in the U.S. since 2018’s Scorpion . Since then, he’s issued five further titles that have only been available to purchase as a digital download ( So Far Gone and Care Package in 2019, Dark Lane Demo Tapes in 2020, Certified Lover Boy in 2021 and Honestly, Nevermind ).

Olivia Rodrigo ’s former No. 1 Sour is stationary at No. 7 on Top Album Sales with 10,000 sold (up 2%).

Logic’s latest album Vinyl Days starts at No. 8 with 9,000 sold (all from digital downloads and CD sales). Despite the album’s title, it was not available on vinyl LP.

Rounding out the new top 10 are a pair of former leaders: TOMORROW X TOGETHER ’s Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child falls 6-9 (9,000; down 30%) and SEVENTEEN ’s SEVENTEEN 4th Album: Face the Sun dips 5-10 (9,000; down 47%).

In the week ending June 23, there were 2.107 million albums sold in the U.S. (up 7.5% compared to the previous week). Of that sum, physical albums (CDs, vinyl LPs, cassettes, etc.) comprised 1.726 million (up 8.7%) and digital albums comprised 381,000 (up 2.4%).

There were 701,000 CD albums sold in the week ending June 23 (down 22.8% week-over-week) and 1.014 million vinyl albums sold (up 51.3%). Year-to-date CD album sales stand at 16.203 million (down 10.7% compared to the same time frame a year ago) and year-to-date vinyl album sales total 18.652 million (up 1.1%).

Overall year-to-date album sales total 45.096 million (down 8.4% compared to the same year-to-date time frame a year ago). Year-to-date physical album sales stand at 35.098 million (down 4.6%) and digital album sales total 9.998 million (down 19.6%).

Related
Billboard

5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (July 2)

Click here to read the full article. From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week. 4 of the Top 5 tracks on YouTube’s Global Top Songs Chart Are in Spanish According to the most recent YouTube Music Charts and trends recap, Puerto Rican hitmaker Bad Bunny takes the first two spots with his chart-topping hits “Titi Me Preguntó” and “Me Porto Bonito,” featuring Chencho Corleono. Both are part of his latest record-breaking album Un Verano Sin Ti. Coming in at No. 3 is Shakira and Rauw Alejandro‘s...
MUSIC
Billboard

On the Money: What Is Pink Floyd’s Catalog Really Worth?

Music catalogs used to be affordable. I used to buy them for 5x-6x net publisher’s share (or NPS, the amount defined as gross publisher royalties minus any writer royalties). Recently buyers have been paying up to 30 times NPS for the publishing catalogs of artists like Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen and Justin Timberlake — and now, David Gilmour and Roger Waters are shopping their interest in Pink Floyd‘s recorded music catalog for $500 million.
MUSIC
Billboard

Ella Mai Celebrates ‘DFMU’ Hitting No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay Chart

Click here to read the full article. Ella Mai’s “DFMU” goes up to No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart to give the singer-songwriter her fourth champ. The single ascends from No. 2 to lead the list dated July 2, following its 2% gain in spins to become the most-played song on U.S. monitored adult R&B radio stations in the week ending June 26, according to Luminate. “DFMU,” on 10 Summers/Interscope Records, secures Ella Mai’s fourth leader on Adult R&B Songs. Her run began with breakout single “Boo’d Up,” which ruled for 13 weeks in 2018. She then followed with...
MUSIC
Billboard

Phoebe Bridgers Covers The Carpenters’ ‘Goodbye to Love’ for ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

Click here to read the full article. Minions: The Rise of Gru hit theaters on Friday (July 1), released along with its star-studded soundtrack which includes a new cover of The Carpenters‘ “Goodbye to Love” by Phoebe Bridgers. “I must live my life alone / And though it’s not the easy way / I guess I’ve always known / I’d say goodbye to love,” she sings in her take on the 1972 track. Released originally on The Carpenters’ album, A Song for You, “Goodbye to Love” peaked at No. 7 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated August 26, 1972....
MUSIC
Billboard

Inside the ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Soundtrack With Jack Antonoff

Click here to read the full article. Chris Meledandri had Jack Antonoff at hello. When the Illumination founder first met with the multiple Grammy-Award winning producer to pitch him on helming the soundtrack for Minions: The Rise of Gru, he hit Antonoff’s sweet spot. “It wasn’t about wanting to get the 10 biggest streaming artists right now. There was none of that bulls–t that can exist around these things,” Antonoff, best known for producing Taylor Swift, Lorde, P!nk and St. Vincent, says. Instead, since the movie takes place in the ‘70s, the idea was “to take modern artists that are really...
MOVIES
Billboard

20 Top ‘America’ Songs For July 4th

Click here to read the full article. It’s impossible to live in the 50 states and not know about schoolhouse classics like “The Star Spangled Banner” and “This Land Is Your Land,” but those famous odes aren’t the only way to give a musical shout-out to America. To celebrate the 4th of July, we’ve hand-selected 20 songs, each of which talks about this big, great, complicated country of ours in its own special way — from the critical (Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.”) to the full-on celebratory (Miley Cyrus’s “Party in the U.S.A.”). Check ’em out below. Miley Cyrus, “Party in the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Kate Bush Returns to No. 1 In Australia With ‘Running Up That Hill’

Click here to read the full article. Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” finds another gear on the Australian chart as it rebounds 2-1, for a third non-consecutive week at the top. Fueled by its inclusion in season four of Netflix’s Stranger Things, Bush’s 1985 hit crosses the line first, while “Glimpse of Us” by Japanese-Australian artist and YouTuber Joji dips 1-2, and Harry Styles’ “As It Was” completes the ARIA Chart Top 3. Bush has been watching the extraordinary resurgence of her Hounds of Love single unfold on charts around the world. “The thought of all these young people hearing this...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

How a 50-Person Band Wrote a Web3 Hit With ‘Camp Chaos’ NFTs

The project from artists collective Songcamp wants to rewrite the rules of collaborative songwriting, using NFTs to get paid. It sounds like a dream: Songwriters and musicians getting paid to make tracks before any work is done, shorn of the greedy money-grabbing of lawyers, managers and hangers-on. But a new...
INTERNET
Billboard

Billboard

