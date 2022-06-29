ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Washoe County Parks offers family-friendly programs

By Denise Wong
KOLO TV Reno
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Looking for a way to get...

www.kolotv.com

KOLO TV Reno

Rules for 4th of July weekend at Pyramid Lake

NIXON, Nev. (KOLO) -Pyramid Lake is open for summer recreation and the Pyramid Paiute Tribe recommends people buy permits online before heading to the lake. For permits and other information: https://pyramidlake.us/permits. Permits can also be bought at the ranger station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2500 Lakeview Drive...
NIXON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

WCSO distributes ‘patrol packs’ to help people in need

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Tuesday afternoon, Washoe County Sergeant Shatawna Daniel, approached a group of homeless people who were resting under the shade outside the Senior Services building in Reno. “You guys are smart, this is where I would be too,” said Sergeant Daniel as she got closer.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County level of COVID-19 elevated to high

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention elevated Washoe County to having a high level of COVID-19. The CDC recommends people wear masks in indoor places and have all their COVID-19 vaccines. Other recommendations. The increase from medium to high is a result of 12.4 hospitalizations per...
KOLO TV Reno

11 felony arrests in Regional Safe Streets Operation in Reno area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Several western Nevada police operations conducted a Regional Safe Streets Operation two days last week and made 11 felony arrests, the group announced Wednesday. The felony arrests made June 23 and June 24 within Washoe County include carrying a concealed gun, armed robbery, ex-felon with a gun...
RENO, NV
kkoh.com

Sheriff’s Deputies Looking For The Owners of Some Stolen Property

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help identifying a large amount of property they believe may have been stolen. The items were recovered June 25th while deputies checked on a disabled vehicle on Pyramid Highway near Wingfield Hills Road. 38 year old Megan Tully, was inside the vehicle, and while speaking with her, deputies saw a gun and and later found drugs. Tully faces several charges. Investigators would like to speak with anyone who believes that they may be the rightful owners of this property.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Lassen County News

Fire department advises residents of changes to fireworks code

On May 18, the Susanville City Council adopted Ordinance No. 22-1034 amending and adding various sections to Chapter 8.48 of the Susanville Municipal Code relating to Fireworks. This update to the Susanville Municipal Code includes definitions, inclusion of CCR Title 19 Fireworks Law, re-organization of the section, and provides social...
SUSANVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Three injured in South Reno rollover

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three people were injured early Wednesday in a rollover in South Reno. It happened around 4:30 a.m. June 29, 2022 on Thomas Creek Road between Fellowship Way and Rock Haven Drive. Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and found two people with...
KOLO TV Reno

WCSD announces one-time stipend for teachers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A show of appreciation for teachers in Washoe County as the Board of Trustees announces a one-time stipend for returning and new teachers. The Board of Trustees announced Wednesday an agreement with the Washoe Education Association (WEA) to pay returning teachers an additional $2,500 and pay new teachers hired for the 2022-23 school year an additional $1,500.

