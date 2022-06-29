Washoe County Parks offers family-friendly programs

Miss Ginger Devine loves reading and has read books to children for years at the county library system’s annual Drag Queen Story Time, but last weekend was the first time the local event has been held in person since the pandemic started. “I wanted to choose books that was...
NIXON, Nev. (KOLO) -Pyramid Lake is open for summer recreation and the Pyramid Paiute Tribe recommends people buy permits online before heading to the lake. For permits and other information: https://pyramidlake.us/permits. Permits can also be bought at the ranger station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2500 Lakeview Drive...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Tuesday afternoon, Washoe County Sergeant Shatawna Daniel, approached a group of homeless people who were resting under the shade outside the Senior Services building in Reno. “You guys are smart, this is where I would be too,” said Sergeant Daniel as she got closer.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention elevated Washoe County to having a high level of COVID-19. The CDC recommends people wear masks in indoor places and have all their COVID-19 vaccines. Other recommendations. The increase from medium to high is a result of 12.4 hospitalizations per...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Several western Nevada police operations conducted a Regional Safe Streets Operation two days last week and made 11 felony arrests, the group announced Wednesday. The felony arrests made June 23 and June 24 within Washoe County include carrying a concealed gun, armed robbery, ex-felon with a gun...
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help identifying a large amount of property they believe may have been stolen. The items were recovered June 25th while deputies checked on a disabled vehicle on Pyramid Highway near Wingfield Hills Road. 38 year old Megan Tully, was inside the vehicle, and while speaking with her, deputies saw a gun and and later found drugs. Tully faces several charges. Investigators would like to speak with anyone who believes that they may be the rightful owners of this property.
On May 18, the Susanville City Council adopted Ordinance No. 22-1034 amending and adding various sections to Chapter 8.48 of the Susanville Municipal Code relating to Fireworks. This update to the Susanville Municipal Code includes definitions, inclusion of CCR Title 19 Fireworks Law, re-organization of the section, and provides social...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three people were injured early Wednesday in a rollover in South Reno. It happened around 4:30 a.m. June 29, 2022 on Thomas Creek Road between Fellowship Way and Rock Haven Drive. Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and found two people with...
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT took a man into custody after a three-hour standoff at the Washoe County Detention Facility Wednesday night. The incident began at 8 p.m. on June 29 in the parking lot of the Washoe County...
The local June election is over, and we have new faces in local government. That’s how our system works. The people choose their elected representatives, and we move on from there. No clear-headed person in America should have a problem with that. Jake Hibbits, the chair of the Lassen...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A show of appreciation for teachers in Washoe County as the Board of Trustees announces a one-time stipend for returning and new teachers. The Board of Trustees announced Wednesday an agreement with the Washoe Education Association (WEA) to pay returning teachers an additional $2,500 and pay new teachers hired for the 2022-23 school year an additional $1,500.
