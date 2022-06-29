Washoe County Parks offers family-friendly programs

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help identifying a large amount of property they believe may have been stolen. The items were recovered June 25th while deputies checked on a disabled vehicle on Pyramid Highway near Wingfield Hills Road. 38 year old Megan Tully, was inside the vehicle, and while speaking with her, deputies saw a gun and and later found drugs. Tully faces several charges. Investigators would like to speak with anyone who believes that they may be the rightful owners of this property.

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO