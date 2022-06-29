Biden Offers Alternative to China Development Juggernaut at G7 Summit

Washington — Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, talked to VOA diplomatic correspondent Natalie Liu on the sidelines of an event at the Ukraine House on June 28 in Washington in celebration of Ukraine Constitution Day. Below is a transcript of their dialogue, edited for clarity. The Ukraine House, a center designed to showcase Ukrainian culture and enhance ties with America and Americans, was opened on September 1, 2021, by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his official visit to the United States, six months before the war broke out.

