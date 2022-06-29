ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windows allow peek into DIA's new bathrooms

 3 days ago

As a pilot shared on TikTok, windows...

wdayradionow.com

Passenger rebooks flight at Airport after 4 hours on phone

(Denver, CO) -- An American Airlines passenger drove 45 minutes to Denver International Airport to rebook a flight after spending four wasted hours on the phone. The Wall Street Journal reports Brian Driver needed to rebook his flight home after a business trip to Denver ended early. He told The Journal he first tried to switch his flight using American's mobile service and website but couldn't.
DENVER, CO
1230 ESPN

What’s Next for the Oldest Building in Downtown Denver?

The Curry-Chucovich House sticks out like a sore thumb among the rest of its neighbors on Court Place in downtown Denver. Not only is the building's regal red architecture extremely eye-catching, but the historic property awkwardly sits in the middle of two parking lots. The 3230-square-foot building was originally built...
DENVER, CO
Apartment Therapy

This Mosaic-Filled Denver Loft for Sale Looks Like It was Dreamed Up by Antoni Gaudí Himself

Address: 1628 14th Street, Unit 3A Denver, Colorado. There’s no need to book a flight to northern Spain to revel in glorious mosaic architecture — one week in this Denver loft and you’ll be saying Barthelona like a regular Catalonian (or at least a zealous study abroad student). The Colorado home was inspired by Antoni Gaudí, the architect whose Catalan Modernism is on stunning display in buildings like La Sagrada Familia and Park Güell.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

How to keep pets calm during fireworks

DENVER — The most patriotic day of the year can be a nightmare for many pets. The loud booms and lights from fireworks and firecrackers can make pets frightened, anxious and possibly destructive. Some animals may try to run away from home, according to Denver Animal Protection (DAP). Fireworks,...
DENVER, CO
9News

Fan expo Friday Good News

Next with Kyle Clark asks the same question every Friday: What's your good news? Today we asked at the Denver Fan Expo.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

Cow tries to cross U.S. 36 outside Boulder looking for calf

A cow separated from her calf escaped her pen three times and eventually wound up on U.S. 36 outside Boulder, but officials said she was safely corralled and a reunion is in the works. Phillip Yates, a spokesperson for Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, said the cow tried to...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

New Colorado tax brings logistical challenges for small businesses

A new tax is being added to deliveries and ridesharing in Colorado as state lawmakers look to raise more money to improve roads. The taxes have gone into place after SB21-260 was signed into law saying businesses needed to start charging on July 1. But the quick implementation is causing problems for some small businesses. "Delivery fee is something that is not currently programmed to be taxable," said Adam Morr, the owner of Diz's Daisy Flower Shop in Denver's Highlands.  "For people that call in, we can manually add it. But, for people who are ordering online, there's...
COLORADO STATE
Real News Network

A father tried to protect his daughter, then cops attacked him and his dog

The Loveland, Colorado, Police Department has made national headlines for brutality and overreach. But a new case involving the disturbing arrest of an entire family is raising more questions about what local officials are doing—if anything—to rein in the agency. PAR takes a deep dive into the details of a lawsuit filed against Loveland police, and speaks to a local civil rights attorney who is fighting for change in a town that seems incapable of embracing it.
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

Where to see Fighting Falcon flyovers in Colorado

AURORA, Colo. — This Fourth of July the Colorado Air National Guard will show off its air power by performing flyovers at events in Colorado. >Video above: Colorado's 140th Wing performed flyovers around the Denver metro area in 2020. The Guard's F-16 Fighting Falcons will take off from Buckley...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

US 6 closed between Highway 119 & I-70

US Highway 6 reopened after it was closed Friday evening between CO Highway 119 and I-70/US 40 at Floyd Hill. The highway was closed due to a rope rescue medical emergency. Drivers were urged to take an alternate route during the closure. 

