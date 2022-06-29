Windows allow peek into DIA's new bathrooms

A new tax is being added to deliveries and ridesharing in Colorado as state lawmakers look to raise more money to improve roads. The taxes have gone into place after SB21-260 was signed into law saying businesses needed to start charging on July 1. But the quick implementation is causing problems for some small businesses. "Delivery fee is something that is not currently programmed to be taxable," said Adam Morr, the owner of Diz's Daisy Flower Shop in Denver's Highlands. "For people that call in, we can manually add it. But, for people who are ordering online, there's...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO