ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family Crisis Council of Rowan, Inc. is announcing that after 10 years of faithful dedication and service, Executive Director Renee Bradshaw will be retiring in October. Renee has been instrumental in developing the services and mission of the Family Crisis Council, ‘to help empower victims of rape, sexual assault, incest, domestic violence and human trafficking to take back their lives”.

ROWAN COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO