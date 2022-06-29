Van Meter baseball inching towards legendary status

Iowa picked up a commitment from a 5-star OT out of the 2023 class on Thursday. Kadyn Proctor from Southeast Polk High School in Des Moines, Iowa decided to stay in-state. Proctor is listed as a 5-star OT per the 247Sports Composite. He chose the Hawkeyes over Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State, Oregon, and Michigan. Proctor is the No. 2 OT, and the No. 1 recruit from Iowa in the 2023 class. This commitment is Iowa’s 1st 5-star commit. The Hawkeyes now have the No. 15 overall and No. 4 class in the B1G.

