ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Meter, IA

Van Meter baseball inching towards legendary status

By Jeff Dubrof
KCCI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVAN METER, Iowa — The Van Meter Bulldogs baseball team is on the verge of...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

ADM player makes home run on the first pitch of Senior Day

ADEL, Iowa — On Wednesday night, ADM hosted Winterset for their senior night. Before the varsity game started, Senior Special Olympics medalist Cael Lockhart went to bat. On the first pitch, Lockhart struck a home run! His teammates bombarded him to celebrate!. Lockhart has said that his favorite part...
WINTERSET, IA
KCCI.com

Johnston man runs 100-mile race

A Johnston man is home after running a 100-mile race near Lake Tahoe!. Mike McGinn has been trying to get into the "Western States Endurance Run 100" for years. For him, the fourth time was the charm. He finally got accepted and ran the 100-mile race in 29 hours and...
JOHNSTON, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Staying Home: 5-star in-state OT picks Iowa

Iowa picked up a commitment from a 5-star OT out of the 2023 class on Thursday. Kadyn Proctor from Southeast Polk High School in Des Moines, Iowa decided to stay in-state. Proctor is listed as a 5-star OT per the 247Sports Composite. He chose the Hawkeyes over Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State, Oregon, and Michigan. Proctor is the No. 2 OT, and the No. 1 recruit from Iowa in the 2023 class. This commitment is Iowa’s 1st 5-star commit. The Hawkeyes now have the No. 15 overall and No. 4 class in the B1G.
DES MOINES, IA
adelnews.com

'What is Iowa?' Waukee woman wins on 'Jeopardy!' while putting Iowa in the spotlight

A phone call Halley Ryherd thought might be an April Fools’ Day joke ended up leading to her to a "Jeopardy!" win on Wednesday's broadcast of the long-running trivia show. "I got a call on, of all days, April 1, from 'Jeopardy!' and I was thinking, ‘If this is my brother, I’m gonna kill you,'" said Ryherd, a real estate attorney from Waukee.
WAUKEE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Van Meter, IA
Van Meter, IA
Sports
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
KCCI.com

Iowa becomes first state in Midwest to launch Rail Explorers

BOONE, Iowa — By the end of July, Boone will be the first midwestern town to launch Rail Explorers. The custom-built explorers highlight new pedal-powered rail technology and provide a new way to experience the railroad. The Rail Explorers feature a custom-built electric motor, aimed at making the activity...
BOONE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa man is Lucky for Life in lottery

A Davenport man is looking forward to having evidence from the Iowa Lottery to prove to his family and friends that he really did win a prize of $25,000 a year for life in the Lucky for Life® game. “I still think there’s a doubt until I come home and I have a check,” Doug […]
DAVENPORT, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

One of the Midwest’s Largest Car Shows is Coming to Iowa

DES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) For those who love glistening paint, shiny chrome and loud engines, one of the Midwest’s largest car shows will take over the Iowa State Fairgrounds this holiday weekend. Stephanie Schoennagel, spokeswoman for the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, says this will mark the 31st annual Heartland Nationals in Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Northwest Aquatic Center closed after glass discovered in water

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Northwest Aquatic Center is closed after glass was discovered in the water. The Des Moines Parks and Rec Department says someone threw a glass bottle over the fence, which hit the deck and shattered. The pool is being drained. Swim lessons are being pushed...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Champions#Kcci
KCCI.com

Lawsuit against Iowa community for noon siren has been dismissed

LUCAS, Iowa — A lawsuit filed against an Iowa community for its tornado siren has been dismissed. A couple in Lucas said the daily siren that blares right across the street from their home led to emotional turmoil and physical illness. Phillip and Leslie Bago bought their home on...
LUCAS, IA
wfxrtv.com

6-year-old dies after hit by front-end loader in Iowa

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – A six-year-old child died Wednesday night after being hit by a front-end loader in southern Iowa. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, it happened at approximately 6:52 p.m. in the 22000 block of Lineville Road. Justin Miller, 41 of Leon,...
DECATUR COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Thousands attend Yankee Doodle Pops after three-year hiatus

DES MOINES, Iowa — The vibrant sounds of a decorated symphony orchestra, brought people out by the thousands to enjoy Yankee Doodle Pops on Friday night. The traditional patriotic show put on by the Des Moines Symphony returned for its 28th anniversary after a three-year hiatus. COVID-19 canceled the show back in 2020 and the symphony went virtual with the show in 2021.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
WHO 13

New Iowa law limits city, county restrictions on fireworks

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s that time of year again when people want to celebrate the holiday weekend with fireworks. While some will go to watch displays, others want to create the displays themselves by buying fireworks. “Growing up in a rural community, it just seems like you gotta get some fireworks no matter what,” […]
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Some Iowa businesses excited to opt out of bottle redemption program

BONDURANT, Iowa — Friday is the first day grocery stores and retailers can opt out of Iowa's bottle redemption program. Brick Street Market and Café in Bondurant is a full-service grocery store with a deli and a bottle redemption program. The owners say they're thrilled they can finally opt out of that service.
BONDURANT, IA
Effingham Radio

Kiss Dropping Unreleased 1977 Des Moines Concert

Coming on September 9th is the last concert from Kiss' ongoing archival "Off The Soundboard" series. Live In Des Moines 1977 was recorded during the Alive II tour on November 29th, 1977 in Des Moines, Iowa at Veterans Memorial Auditorium, featuring the band's original and classic lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss.
ourquadcities.com

Iowa AG Miller withdraws from Reynolds’ legal actions on abortion

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller issued a statement on Tuesday regarding Governor Reynolds’ recent announcement she is seeking legal action after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. According to a release, Miller stated he will be withdrawing from representing...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

One dead in off-road vehicle crash in Iowa

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after an accident involving an off-road vehicle in Decatur County. The Iowa State Patrol says the victim was driving a UTV in a hayfield when they lost control and rolled the vehicle. That person died at the hospital. Their name and...
DECATUR COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy