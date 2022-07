Voting ended at 7 p.m. on June 28 in Colorado's primary election, but a Democratic slot for the University of Colorado Board of Regents remains a tightly contested race. As of noon on June 30, marijuana business owner Wanda James was leading attorney Johnnie Nguyen by 537 votes for the chance to run as a Democrat for the District 1 seat on the CU Board of Regents. That's a lead of about 0.8 percent, according to the Colorado Secretary of State, which is just over the 0.05 percent margin that would qualify for a recount — but there were still almost 20,000 ballots left to be counted.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO