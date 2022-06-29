Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Blaine, Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Hill, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-02 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near Hauser, Holter, or Canyon Ferry Lakes, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Broadwater; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Lewis and Clark, northern Broadwater, western Meagher, northeastern Jefferson and southwestern Cascade Counties through 400 PM MDT At 314 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Wolf Creek to 17 miles northwest of Helena to 8 miles north of Townsend. Movement was east northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Helena, Lincoln, East Helena, Montana City, Wolf Creek, York, Rimini, Alhambra, Corbin, Spring Meadow Lake State Park, Austin, Marysville, Winston, Craig, Silos, Clancy, Canyon Creek, Black Sandy State Park, Jefferson City and Goose Bay. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 175 and 239. Highway 12 between mile markers 7 and 23, and between mile markers 28 and 76. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

