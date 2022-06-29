ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Three arrested for robbing illegal marijuana grow site

By Sophia Villalba
 3 days ago

(KRON) – Three people were arrested last Thursday for a robbery that occurred at a Santa Rosa home. All three suspects were found in possession of “processed marijuana” and police later learned that the property they robbed was an illegal grow site, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

SCSO received a call about a burglary in progress early Thursday morning at around 1:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Todd Road. A deputy pursued a suspect car, but later lost sight of it.

Santa Rosa man arrested for having more than 500 pounds of fireworks

Approximately 20 minutes later, Marin County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to locate and detain the driver. He was identified as Joseph Reyes, 32, of Napa. After searching his vehicle, police found an empty gun magazine, large amounts of cash, and more than 100 grams of processed marijuana.

While this detainment was in progress, another deputy saw another car going over 100 miles per hour on Highway 101 southbound. Spike strips were used and both suspects fled from the car after exiting the freeway.

Police were able to locate and arrest both men without incident. The two men were identified as Onnie Broussard, 18, and Jabril Tom, 27, both from San Francisco. After searching the vehicle, deputies found approximately 25 pounds of processed marijuana and a loaded gun near the car.

Deputies went to the home where the burglary was reported and saw two broken windows. It was later determined a third car was involved in this incident but got away.

Broussard and Tom were arrested on three felony counts: robbery, loaded gun in public, and conspiracy. Reyes was arrested on three felony counts: evading a peace officer while disregarding public safety, robbery, and conspiracy. All three suspects being held on $250,000 bail.

Three Arrested, Two Guns Confiscated in Santa Rosa Marijuana Robbery

