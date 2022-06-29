ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moultrie, GA

NFL lineman T.J. Smith surprises CA Gray Junior High School students with visit

By Joe Whitfield Staff Correspondent
Albany Herald
 3 days ago

MOULTRIE — The students in CA Gray Junior High School’s Propel summer program got a surprise visit Tuesday afternoon when NFL defensive tackle T.J. Smith stopped by the school to offer encouragement. Smith advised the students to be obedient to their parents and teachers and told them...

Moultrie, GA
Arkansas State
Colquitt, GA
On3.com

On3 4-star OL Ryqueze McElderry decommits from Georgia

Anniston (Ala.) offensive lineman committed Ryqueze McElderry has been committed to Georgia for seven months. But that has changed. McElderry decommitted from the school Saturday. “First and Foremost I want to thank Coach Smart, Coach Searels , Coach Gordon, Coach Danzey and the whole Georgia staff for recruiting me and...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Cousin On NFL Star DK Metcalf Announces College Commitment

TJ Metcalf, the cousin of Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, announced on Friday where he'll play college football. Like his cousin, he'll play for an SEC program. Metcalf has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks. His cousin, DK, played college football for the Ole Miss Rebels. This is a nice addition...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
T.j. Smith
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

TJ Metcalf commits to Arkansas, giving boost to Hogs in recruiting rankings

Arkansas Football has added another important piece to their 2023 recruiting class. TJ Metcalf, a three-star safety from Pinson, Ala. has become the 17th commitment for Arkansas’ 2023 class, as he committed to the Razorbacks on Friday afternoon. Metcalf announced his commitment in a video that was shot in his high school’s gymnasium. He began by being handed a shirt from his other three choices, Jackson State, Ole Miss, and Penn State. When he reached the top of the bleachers, he grabbed an Arkansas hat while talking to head coach sam pittman on the phone. Once he placed the hat on his head, he told Pittman, “I’m coming home.” Metcalf chose Arkansas over Jackson State, Penn State, and Ole Miss. While the major recruiting services projected Metcalf to commit to Arkansas, most felt that Ole Miss was next in line due to the fact that he is cousins with former Rebel wide receiver, DK Metcalf. With Metcalf’s commitment, Arkansas has jumped Baylor in the 2023 recruiting rankings, as they stand at No. 7 according to 247sports. FINALLY A RAZORBACK!!!! #WPS pic.twitter.com/XxRutwlHsA — 𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐲𝐰𝐨𝐨𝐝𝟐 🤴🏽 (@tjmetcalf3) July 1, 2022 List A look at the top 10 recruiting rankings as calendar turns to July
ARKANSAS STATE
