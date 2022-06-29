ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

July 4 Is the Most Dangerous Day of the Year for Dogs

By Editorials
bocaratontribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamp Bow Wow shares holiday tips to keep pets safe. Boca Raton, FL – The Fourth of July is the number one time of year that dogs go missing or become injured due to the stress and anxiety of fireworks and crowds, according to American Kennel Club. Camp...

www.bocaratontribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Former pet industry worker warns against adopting these five ‘worst’ dog breeds

Dogs truly are a man’s best friend, so it makes sense that pet owners would get defensive if they were told their furry friend is one of the worst dog breeds to own.A woman on TikTok has sparked a debate after listing the five dog breeds she would never own after working in the pet industry. The video, which received more than seven million views on the platform, caused many dog owners to defend their specific dog breed in the comments, while others agreed with her controversial opinions.The TikToker, who goes by @chilicheesechelsea online, captioned her video with a...
PETS
pawmypets.com

Lonely Shelter Cat Spends Months Waving At Everybody Who Walks By

Greater than anything, Vali intended to be seen. But stuck amongst a lot of other lovable cats at the Community Cat Club, the 10-year-old tuxedo really did not get so much as a second look from possible adopters. So she started waving to everyone who passed by her kennel. “Her...
PETS
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - June 23, 2022

Mutt Mutt - When you get home from work, Mutt Mutt will be there ready to greet you with a big ol' smile! Even though he's a senior pup he is full of life and spunk. Sadly, he found himself in need of a new home when his previous owner passed away. He has lived most of his life as a very loved "porch dog" and enjoys the outside more than the inside. He's not opposed to the indoors, just prefers being outside! Mutt Mutt loves going for walks which is good thing too, because he could shed a couple pounds to help his joints and back stay strong. Good with dogs. No cats. Mutt Mutt's adoption fee has been sponsored!
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boca Raton, FL
Pets & Animals
Boca Raton, FL
Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Boca Raton, FL
Government
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Boca Raton, FL
Local
Florida Government
dogstodays.com

5 Adorable Small Dogs

Some people choose dogs as pets. Everyone has different reasons why choose a dog as a pet. Some have dogs because they can run with them. Some keep dogs because their bodies are light, like the 5 small dogs below!. Chihuahua. The Chihuahua is a small dog breed. He is...
PETS
lexnau.com

The blue kittens never seen before!

These are some of the most beautiful loving pets. 🥰. All beautiful kittens and eyes too… They are so cute never seen them in that color!. They are really blue, absolutely gorgeous kitties!. So beautiful and very adorable 🥰🥰 They are all absolutely gorgeous fur babies. They all look...
ANIMALS
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

The Youngest Mother in the World Gave Birth at the Age of 5

Lina Medina after giving birth in 1939Rare Historical Photos. Lina Medina Marcela has been holding the title of the youngest mother in the world for the past 83 years. She gave birth in 1939 when she was only 5 years old and it came as a surprise to the whole world because at the time no one understood how this was possible from a scientific point of view.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Show Dog#Doggy#Day Care#American Kennel Club#Fl#Cpdt#Cbcc Ka
pethelpful.com

Video of Sand Cranes Helping Baby Alligator Get to a Pond Has People in Awe

You'd think at this point there would be nothing to shock us that comes from Florida, but boy are we wrong. It was another typical Florida day out on the golf course. For most golfers, the only thing that stands in the way of the hole is sand traps and water. But as it turns out, golfers in Florida must be cautious of the wildlife.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the whole country. However, there is so much more than these popular and usually very crowded places. For those of you who are looking for more affordable places in Florida, I have put together a list of four amazing but quite affordable places that are perfect for a weekend getaway.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
My 1053 WJLT

Warrick Humane Society Offering Adoption Special on All American Breed Dogs & Cats

If you are looking for a forever friend, Warrick Humane Society has the deal for you!. Friday, July 1st - Sunday, July 3rd the WHS is offering great adoption specials on All American mixed-breed adult dogs (6+ months) and cats (6+ months)! Adoption fees are $50 off on dogs and $25 off on cats that are altered, vetted, and ready to go to their forever homes! Adoption appointments are recommended. Please fill out an application to schedule an appointment. https://warrickhumanesociety.org/adoption/
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
petguide.com

Devastating Statistics Show an Increase in Euthanasia of Cats and Dogs

According to Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters, for the first time in five years, the number of dogs and cats killed in U.S. shelters increased from 347,000 to 355,000. This devastating data is the result of an increase in uptakes after shelters reopened after being closed in 2020 – the following year recorded 8.1 percent more abandoned cats and dogs across the United States. The sudden changes seem to have impacted dogs more than cats, with the intake increased by nearly three times the rate of the adoptions! It’s not looking good for felines, either, as they remain most at risk, with a euthanasia rate twice higher than that of dogs.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Vet's Office Shows the Reality of How Bad Table Scraps Are for Dogs

If your dog begs for people food, you are certainly not alone. Many pups get a regular taste of table scraps or leftovers, but few pet parents know what exactly this does to their body. Of course, the best way to make any dietary or health-related decisions for your dog...
PETS
LIVESTRONG.com

27 Of The Naughtiest Dogs Ever

I’m sure you’ve seen plenty of dog shaming photos but let’s be honest, do they ever get old? I could look at these pictures of dogs all day long. Some of these had me rolling on the floor, they are so hilarious. My dog waits for her sister to go outside and then she goes and sits in front of the dog door locking her out. I’m going to have to take a picture of it. You’ve gotta love the innocence of dogs and the trouble they get into. It takes a big heart to forget about some of these things and love our dogs for who they are. Check out what these 27 dogs did.
ANIMALS
petage.com

PetHub, Pet Brands Partner for 9th Annual Lost Pet Prevention Month

PetHub, Inc., the first networked database and subscription membership service for pets and pet parents in the United States, has kicked off its 9th annual observance of Lost Pet Prevention Month (LPPM). This awareness month was created by PetHub in 2014 to provide pet parents with strategies, content and tools to prevent pets from getting lost, as well as provide recovery techniques to help pets return home safely, faster.
PET SERVICES
petsradar.com

Doberman vs Rottweiler: Which breed is best for you?

Doberman vs Rottweiler? If you’re looking for a large, protective breed, you may be considering adding one of these generous giants to your home. In the blue corner, Dobermans have a reputation for fearlessness, alertness, loyalty, and intelligence. Over in the red corner we’ve got the Rottweiler, a breed known for his confident, courage and loyalty.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy