WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JULY 1, 2022, at 2:51 a.m.-- Watsonville Police say Carlos was found safe as of 2:49 p.m. --- Watsonville Police said they need the public's help looking for a teen that has been missing since 2 a.m. Carlos Fuentes, 16, was last seen at his home on Sudden Street, and police

WATSONVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO