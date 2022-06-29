Monica Lewinsky Mocks Trump After He Allegedly Tried To Drive To Capitol During Insurrection

Image Credit: NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

Monica Lewinsky, 48, is speaking out after new testimony claims Donald Trump got into a physical altercation with a Secret Service agent when he tried to grab the steering wheel of the presidential limo to get to the Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. The former White House intern shared a popular meme of a guy turning around to look at another girl with an impressed face while his girlfriend looks at him angrily on Twitter, and included captions that fit the past situation with Trump. The captions showed the guy being labeled as “Trump,” the other girl being labeled as a “steering wheel”, and the girlfriend being labeled as “p*ssy.”

“(i think i did this correctly),” Monica cheeikly captioned the tweet, which was met with a lot of mixed responses. It came after Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified about the alleged altercation between Trump and the agent, during a hearing for the Jan. 6th incident on June 28. “The president said something to the effect of, I’m the f*cking president, take me up to the Capitol now,” she told the House committee investigating the Capitol attack. “To which [Secret Service agent Bobby Engel] responded, ‘Sir, we have to go back to the West Wing.’”

“The president reached up toward the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm and said, ‘Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel, we’re going back to the West Wing. We’re not going to the Capitol,’” she continued.

Donald Trump allegedly got into a physical altercation with a Secret Service agent when he tried to get to the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. (NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock)

Monica’s tweet about the testimony seemed to also refer to Trump thinking he could do anything he wanted even before he was president, which he was heard indicating while cameras weren’t rolling during a 2005 conversation with Access Hollywood’s previous host, Billy Bush. “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p*ssy. You can do anything,” ,” Trump said, referring to women, in the audio from the conversation.

Monica’s response to the latest claim about Trump comes at the same time another headline-making claim by Hutchinson was revealed. The ex White House staff member also said that Trump threw a plate of his lunch at the White House dining room wall after reading an interview with Attorney General Bill Barr. In the interview, Barr denied the 2020 presidential election was corrupt, going against what Trump publicly said.

“[There was] ketchup dripping down the wall and a shattered porcelain plate on the floor,” Hutchinson said about what she saw while walking into the dining room after the alleged incident. “He was extremely angry at the Attorney General’s [Associated Press] interview and had thrown his lunch against the wall.”