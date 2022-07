Lady Gaga is coming to Houston on September 13 to perform at Minute Maid Park, but it's not just the people attending the concert that will benefit from her visiting Houston. This week Lady Gaga announced that she was looking for applications for her Kindness in Community Fund. The fund is a $1 million commitment to fund free, accessible, community-informed mental health support for youth. The applications are available to organizations based in any of the cities she is visiting on her Chromatica Ball tour, including Houston.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO