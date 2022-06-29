ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eleanor, WV

Are there mountain lions in WV? DNR says no, locals say yes

By Amanda Barber
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fLQgj_0gPBN37400

ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) — Are there mountain lions in the Mountain State? The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WV DNR) says no, but several residents say they may have recently seen the creature creeping around.

Multiple people living in Eleanor, West Virginia, have reported possible mountain lion spottings in the area during late June.

The posts received a lot of attention on Facebook, and many other locals joined the social media frenzy to post about their own potential mountain lion sightings.

Possible sightings

Notes: The mountain lion has several nicknames, including “cougar,” “panther” and “big cat.
All quotes are taken directly from the source’s written statement and not re-typed by the author of this article.

“The mysterious BIG CAT is still running around in town. It has been spotted in several different locations (unless there is more than one).

The original post I saw was saying it was spotted on one of the backstreets, then my grandson saw it up at the locks. A few days later my daughter saw it in the center of town in her yard on [State Route] 62, and this morning around 3:30 a.m. my husband saw it as he was going to work crossing 62 from the school over onto the big Red House property. It’s making its way around into the middle of town now.”

Pam Jividen Swett, of Eleanor, West Virginia (Spotting allegedly occurred in Putnam County on June 22, 2022)

“True story: 10 years ago I was coming home from my [high school] girlfriend’s house around 10:00 p.m. one evening, driving my old blue Chevy. That thing had terrible headlights, could barely see 50 yards in front of the bumper, but that night it lit up just enough. As I was coming out of Midway and about to cross the small bridge that spans Little Buffalo Creek, I saw a mountain lion come up from the right hand side of the road, walk across the highway, and slip under the guardrail on the left side of the road, headed for the Kanawha River. There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that’s what I saw. For starters, it was taller than the guardrail, and could have easily jumped it instead of going under. And the tail, there was just no mistaking it. As thick as a pop-can and it looked like it was twice the length of the cats body. Instantly recognizable.”

Will Legg, of Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia (Spotting allegedy occurred in Putnam County in 2013)

“Not long ago, I had mentioned that on one of our many trips from PA back down to visit family in Charlotte NC, I remembered looking out the passenger side window down into a ravine well below the side of the mountain highway in WV and suddenly seeing what looked like a female African lion walking along the railroad tracks. By the time it registered what I was looking at, we were too far past to stop. Amazed and puzzled, I didn’t mention anything at the time. This would probably have been in the 1990s and either on the section of I-79 soon before getting on to Route 19, or somewhere on Route 19 near the northern end, long before getting off near Beckley. … It was a long time later before I realized that what I had seen was not a female African lion but a mountain lion.”

Jean Claar Bassett, of Charlotte, North Carolina (Spotting allegedly occurred on either Interstate 79 or State Route 19 in the 1990s)
Local wallaby now home after hopping around St. Albans

Pocahontas County: ‘Cougar Central’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MN1Kl_0gPBN37400
A western mountain lion. (Getty Images)

The West Virginia Encyclopedia says the last mountain lion killing was reported out of Pocahontas County in the late 1880s.

In 1936, possible cougar tracks were found in Pocahontas County and reported to the National Museum of Natural History.

Furthermore, two western cougars were captured in Pocahontas County in 1976. Western mountain lions are not native to West Virginia, and the two cougars had been taken to the area and released in the state before they were found.

Crowing roosters roaming South Hills

Wildlife officials: No eastern mountain lions in West Virginia

Although locals swear they have seen mountain lions, the WV DNR says the creature no longer exists in the state . The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service also considers the mountain lion extinct in West Virginia.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, the mountain lion has many other names , including “cougar,” “panther,” “puma,” and “catamount.”

Specifically, the eastern mountain lion was the subspecies previously native to West Virginia. The West Virginia Encyclopedia says the eastern cougar became extinct as European settlers moved to the area, saw the animal as a threat, and killed them. The last recorded mountain lion killing was in 1887 in Pocahontas County, according to the West Virginia Encyclopedia via a statement from naturalist A.B. Brooks.

In 2011, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recommended that eastern cougars be removed from the endangered species list. In 2018, after seven years of public comment and professional research, the Fish and Wildlife Service declared the eastern mountain lion extinct and removed it from the endangered species list.

What is a wallaby?

Mountain Lions at the West Virginia Wildlife Center

Even though the WV DNR says there are no wild mountain lions in the state, there are some held in captivity at the West Virginia Wildlife Center in French Creek .

The West Virginia Wildlife Center is open to the public seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $6 for ages 16 and over, $2 for kids 6 to 15 years old, and free for children ages five and under.

To learn more information, call (304) 924-6211 or visit the WV DNR’s webpage on the wildlife center . A map of the center can also be viewed by clicking the provided link.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 13

Related
Lootpress

Meadow River is a sleeper for anglers

The Meadow River currently is being touted among tourists as a feisty little stream that offers a medley of opportunities for both anglers and kayakers. The Meadow’s shaded summer pools keep fishermen coming back year after year, and its lower reaches attract a growing number of kayakers in spring when the stream kicks up its whitewater heels.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WTRF

West Virginia native,’The Real Life Forrest Gump,’ completes journey across America

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A West Virginia native had a dream to run all the way across America, and at 6 a.m. on Friday, July 1 in Rehoboth Beach, Del. he achieved that goal. Michael Wardian, known as “The Real Life Forrest Gump,” recently completed his dream of running across the country. He started that mission on May 1 in San Francisco, Calif., traveling 3,234 miles across Route 50 and going through 13 states.
wvexplorer.com

West Virginia promotes new scenic drive through southern state

Gov. Jim Justice has announced the newest scenic route of the Mountain Rides program—Capitol Circle, a scenic loop that will route motorists through the southern state. The circle is the second route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program, a collaborative partnership between the W.Va. Department of Transportation and the W.Va. Department of Tourism to designate and promote the state’s most scenic country roads.
POLITICS
WVNS

West Virginia brewery releases Babydog-inspired IPA

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. – A Preston County brewery has introduced a new IPA inspired by West Virginia’s favorite Bulldog, Babydog. Veteran-owned High Ground Brewing in Terra Alta announced the new craft beer Thursday on its Facebook page. “Alright alright, we just can’t hold it in anymore…Baby Doge is our newest Session IPA,” said the post. […]
TERRA ALTA, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eleanor, WV
State
North Carolina State
City
Beckley, WV
City
Midway, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Panther, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

COVID-19 cases in West Virginia increase again

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia pushed 2,300 Friday, and the County Alert System map got more yellow. According to the latest data from the state Department of Health and Human Resources, there were 710 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday morning. With cases coming off of active status, there was a net increase from 2,105 Thursday to 2,297 Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNS

Mountain Rides program gets route through Southern WV

CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – The West Virginia Mountain Rides Program was given a new route through Southern WV this week. Governor Justice held a ceremony yesterday, June 30, 2022. During the ceremony he debuted the ‘Capitol Circle’: a scenic new route that goes from Charleston to several Southern portions of the state. The route follows […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Traveling WV: WV Glamping Domes

ALDERSON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The COVID-19 pandemic hit many people very hard, possibly none harder than Timothy Luce and his family. They lost their main customer and source of income in a separate business. What seemed like a huge setback at the time has morphed into a unique business...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

AAA predicts record holiday travel

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The first weekend in July is predicted to be a record weekend for travel, according to a release by AAA. The organization reported about 48 million Americans will be taking trips for the Fourth of July. Many of them will be driving, and AAA representatives predicted car travel will break a record.Some […]
GHENT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lion#Dnr#Lsb State Route#Red House
WVNS

Man catches largest channel catfish ever in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced that another catfish record has been broken in the state. The 17-year record for the largest channel catfish caught in West Virginia was broken fittingly on West Virginia Day, June 20, during free fishing weekend. Allen Burkett of Criders, Va., caught the record channel catfish […]
LIFESTYLE
Metro News

Illegal pet trade creates major threat to some W.Va. wildlife

ROMNEY, W.Va. — Although painted box turtles are a fairly common site to most West Virginians, the species faces a substantial threat which most Mountain State residents had no idea existed. The Division of Natural Resources recently approved new regulations which make it illegal to possess a box turtle....
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WVNS

$4.5 million in funding for WV airport projects

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $4,559,079 from the U.S. Department of Transportation will go towards five different airport projects across the Mountain State. The funding is planned to be used for infrastructure repairs and updates that will keep these runways ready for safe and smooth […]
LIFESTYLE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Authorities respond to boating incident on Ohio River

WASHINGTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and U.S. Coast Guard are investigating an accident on the Ohio River with one person reportedly unaccounted for. The initial report around 1:30 p.m. was that two pleasure craft had been struck by a barge, said Wood County Sheriff...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia Forrest Gump: Where is he now?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Last week, a West Virginia man passed through his home state on his cross-country running journey. Now, he is approaching the end of his journey. Michael Wardian, a Fairmont native, is running 3,200 miles from San Francisco, California to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware to raise money for World Vision, all while sporting long […]
LIFESTYLE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Williams to lie in state at West Virginia Capitol

CHARLESTON — The body of West Virginia native Hershel “Woody” Williams, who was the last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient, will lie in state at the Capitol rotunda Saturday and Sunday. A procession is scheduled to depart from Beard Mortuary in Huntington at 8...
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

10 years later: ‘The 2012 Derecho’ in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Today, we remember a major weather disaster that tore through north central West Virginia. It wasn’t just a severe thunderstorm – it’s what made the word, “derecho,” a household name. The way I looked at it in my mind – it was late June, early summer – there was nothing to stop […]
SHINNSTON, WV
WTAP

Boat capsized; body recovered

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A boat capsized in the Ohio River near Newberry Island. Officials say that multiple people were saved. One person, however, was not. Their body has since been recovered, according to officials. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 1. A commercial boat had collided with...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Fort Boreman swing installed Thursday Morning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Crews started installing the new Almost Heaven swing at Fort Boreman Park Thursday morning. The large, handmade swing is one of nine placed around the state of West Virginia . Fort Boreman was one of the locations chosen to be a part of the pilot program.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Today marks 10 years since deadly derecho moved through West Virginia

(LOOTPRESS) – On June 29, 2012, a violent storm called a derecho raced across West Virginia, leaving downed trees and damaged homes in its wake. A derecho (pronounced “deh-REY-cho”) is a widespread wind storm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving storms. An American scientist first used the Spanish term in 1888 to describe this kind of weather event, but most West Virginians were unfamiliar with it until the 2012 derecho came and went.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy