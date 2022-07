On Monday we will celebrate the Fourth of July, a uniquely American experience. When our Founding Fathers signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776, John Adams envisioned celebrations in every city with parades, fireworks and political speeches “from one end of this continent to the other.” More than two centuries later, Adams’ dream is a reality. On Monday skyrockets and exploding bombs will illuminate the night skies over cities, parks and lakes. Bands will march in the streets followed by decorated floats and mounted horses. Politicians will address crowds from platforms decorated with red, white and blue bunting.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO