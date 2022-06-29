ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ Recap: Luke Catches Kayla Talking To Her Ex Again

By Chris Rogers
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R87zX_0gPBMR0E00
Image Credit: MTV

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant kicked off the second half of its third season on June 28, and viewers got to see Rachel Beavers, Kiaya Elliott, Brianna Jaramillo, and Kayla Sessler meet up in LA to film segments for the Teen Mom OG reunion. Brianna, who has been living on her own and working at a doctors office for the past 6 months, was the first to arrive on the west coast. But when Kayla showed up, they got together for some pool time and venting.

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant

Brianna revealed that her past relationship with Briggs took a toll on her mental health. She said he often made her feel like she wasn’t worthy of his love, and she often beats herself up over it. But Kayla, who’s dealing with her own fair share of relationship drama, told her to stop being so hard on herself. Then, Kayla revealed that cheating on Luke “felt so good” because he had previously cheated on her and made her feel so “depressed” and “trapped”. She further said that there’s “so much drama” going on at home with them that the LA trip “couldn’t have come at a better time”. She was looking forward to the trip giving them some time to focus on themselves and see where they might go from here.

Two weeks prior to the trip, Luke caught Kayla talking to her ex again. She suggested they take a break to try to figure out what they both want, but he said they tried that and she just ended up running to her ex, so he didn’t want to do that again. But after her drama with his family and the abortion she chose to have, Kayla said she’s feeling “exhausted” and “drained”, and they both don’t know how to let go of the past and move forward.

Anyway, Brianna and Kayla later met up with Rachel and Kiaya for a late-night dinner, where they all said how the show has been “therapy” for them, and they each feel fortunate to have this platform to share their stories.

Meanwhile, back in Ohio, Madisen Beith is reintroduced. She took a break from the show last season, but now she’s back and a lot has changed for her. She is back together with Christian, but she and her dad Nick question if her and Christian can make their relationship work. Especially because Christian mainly plays video games and doesn’t help her with their daughter. Plus, Madisen’s dad and Christina got married, so she and Christian are living in Christina’s basement at the moment, so they’re under a lot of stress.

In LA, all of the girls said they’re frustrated with their co-parenting situations. Kayla told Kiaya that Stephan Alexander barely asks about their son, Izaiah, and Kiaya told Kayla that she’s worried about how her ex will be when he gets out of prison. And Brianna told her sister that she gets aggravated by the way her mom parents her son, Braeson, when she’s not around, while Rachel said she and her mom should seek therapy to help their relationship. So all around, everyone wishes their home life was a bit different than the way it currently is. So as they left LA and headed home to their separate locations, everyone hoped things would soon get better.

Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant air Tuesdays at 9pm on MTV.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Honey Boo Boo, 16, Wears Diamond Ring On Engagement Finger After Mama June Loses Custody: Photo

Is Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson engaged? The 16-year-old wore a diamond ring on that finger in a snapshot from the first photos of her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon‘s 1-month-old twins. The image, which was released June 20 and can be seen below, shows Alana spending time with her family while sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger. This fueled speculation that Alana’s engaged to her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Complex

Jeannie Mai Reveals Her and Jeezy’s 5-Month-Old Daughter for First Time in Family Montage Video

After Jeannie Mai and Jeezy welcomed their first child together in January, the couple have finally given fans a look at their 5-month-old daughter Monaco. In a video uploaded to her YouTube account Hello Hunnay, Mai offered many glimpses of Monaco. “[This] might be the most exciting episode I’ve ever had here on Hello Hunnay. It’s time to share the most amazing, exciting, newest member of the Hello Hunnay family," she opened the video above. "You’re going to meet someone very, very special in my life. Somebody new, somebody shiny, somebody who smells so good, like, five months old good."
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Prosecutors Demand 'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams Be Locked Up For Violating Court Order

Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams allegedly violated the terms of her release by leaving the state without approval and now prosecutors want her thrown behind bars. As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, the reality star pleaded with the court to remove her ankle bracelet which she had been ordered to wear while out awaiting trial. A curfew was imposed and she had to have her travel approved.Williams claimed the electronic monitoring device has been interfering with work. She said Basketball Wives producers were throwing a fit during wardrobe fittings because they didn’t want the device to show. “The presence...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teen Mom#Abortion#Mental Health#Mtv#Gno
Distractify

Kendall Jenner Is Rocking a Bixie Haircut, and Fans Think She Looks Just Like Mom Kris

The Kar-Jenner sisters are known for their glam looks that accentuate their curves — and typically, the look is completed with cascading hair framing their faces. From time to time, The Kardashians stars have been known to rock a bob/shorter hairstyle, but in June 2022, Kendall Jenner debuted a drastic, much shorter look. Keep reading to learn all about her bixie haircut and to see what fans have to say about new 'do.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Couple Welcomes First Baby

The Married at First Sight family continues to grow. The latest addition comes courtesy of Season 11 stars Woody and Amani Randall. They welcomed a baby boy on June 3. They named their son Reign Randall, the couple told PEOPLE. "It's still pretty early but we think he may look...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
Black Enterprise

Mother of 11: Keke Wyatt Introduces Her ‘Miracle Baby Boy’ With Genetic Disorder To The World

Keke Wyatt and her husband Zackariah welcomed a new baby boy to the family on May 27, 2022. The new mother of eleven announced the birth of her “miracle baby boy” Ke’Zyah Jean Darring on her Instagram account this week. She also shared an adorable photo of her husband holding a healthy newborn in his arms. In the caption, Wyatt explains to her 1.6 million followers about the challenges she endured and why she considers her new addition to the family a miracle.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
AOL Corp

Jack Wagner’s Son Harrison Dead at 27, Found in Los Angeles Parking Lot

Gone too soon. Jack Wagner’s youngest child, son Harrison Wagner, died on Monday, June 6. He was 27. Harrison was pronounced dead in North Hollywood, California, at 5:14 a.m. local time, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner report obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 7. According to the filing, the case has been “deferred pending additional investigation.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Pregnant Nicky, Tessa Hilton show off baby bumps in matching swimsuits

Sisters-in-law Nicky and Tessa Hilton are showing off their pregnancy progress poolside. The fashion designer, 38, and the model, 28, wore matching pink-and-purple Liberty floral one-piece swimsuits from A Pea in the Pod ($128) while lounging on Tuesday. “Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰,” Nicky wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the cousins to meet each other!” Tessa — who’s married to Nicky’s brother, Barron Hilton — commented, “Love you! So soon!” She reposted the same image on Wednesday, writing, “Matching bumps 🤰🏼🤰🏼The count down [sic] begins!” She cradled her budding belly in the sweet shot, while Nicky posed with one arm behind her head. Both...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
19K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy