YORK – By the time 2030 rolls around, one in three people living in York County will be 65 years old or older. “York County is aging,” said Randy Jones from Aging Partners as he met with the York County board members this week. “In 2017, 26% of the county’s population was 60 and over. Between 2015 and 2030, the population of persons age 65 and over is expected to increase to 32%. More York County residents will seek services to remain healthy and independent in their own homes.”

YORK COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO