Just before 2:00 pm the Upper Sandusky Fire Department was dispatched for a fire at 130 N Sandusky Ave. Upon arrival heavy flames were visible from both the front and rear of the buildings. All occupants were safely evacuated from the businesses and apartments, and there were no injuries reported. The fire was brought under control after 5:00 pm and the scene was cleared by 7:30 pm. As of yet, a cause has not been determined. The State Fire Marshalls office is assisting with the investigation.

UPPER SANDUSKY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO