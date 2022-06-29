Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southern Valley, Dawson, McCone, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-02 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Glasgow. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: McCone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MCCONE COUNTY At 315 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Brockway, or 20 miles southwest of Circle, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Brockway and Watkins. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MCCONE COUNTY, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO