ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southern Valley, Dawson, McCone, Richland by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McCone by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-02 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Glasgow. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: McCone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MCCONE COUNTY At 315 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Brockway, or 20 miles southwest of Circle, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Brockway and Watkins. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MCCONE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 15:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-02 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Sheridan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SHERIDAN COUNTY At 319 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Port Of Raymond, or 15 miles north of Plentywood, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Comertown and Dooley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
SHERIDAN COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy